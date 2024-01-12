Mauricio Pochettino confirms 2 key first team stars are set to return to Chelsea squad to face Fulham

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Ben Chilwell and Benoit Badiashile will be available for Chelsea's clash against Fulham on Saturday (January 13).

Chilwell has been absent since September when he picked up a long-term hamstring injury. The English left-back had started the season as a prominent member of Pochettino's side, making seven appearances, with one assist.

Meanwhile, Badiashile has struggled with injury issues throughout the season. The French defender has been nursing muscle fatigue, sitting out his side's three games.

However, Chilwell and Badiashile have both recovered and are in contention to make the Chelsea team that host Fulham. Pochettino said in his pre-match press conference (via london.football):

"Good news about Chilwell and Ben [Badiashile] and we need to assess Carney Chukwuemeka to see if he's available. But Chilwell and Badiashile will sure be involved in the squad tomorrow."

The Blues will be looking to bounce back from their shock 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. They are hoping to climb the Premier League table as they currently sit 10th, 12 points off the top four.

Pochettino wasn't happy with his side's defeat to Boro, expressing his disappointment (via AbsoluteChelsea):

"Disappointed with the last game. Too many things happened around after the game. We are (Chelsea) and we cannot afford to lose these games. Maybe you play 100 times and you lose once. That's football."

Chelsea can move above eighth-placed Manchester United with a win at Stamford Bridge against the Cottagers. They've won eight and lost eight of their 20 league games this season.

Chelsea will be without Christopher Nkunku for the game against Fulham

Christopher Nkunku is dealing with a hip problem.

Christopher Nkunku won't be part of the Blues side who host Fulham due to a hip injury. It's a massive setback for the French attacker who'd only just returned last month from a serious knee injury that had kept him sidelined since pre-season.

Pochettino admitted it's a concern as Nkunku continues to struggle with injury issues. He said (via the first source above):

"I remember my first conference after he suffered a small issue. Now I think it's nearly 10 days he has not trained – in between eight and 10. After six months, we were waiting for him. He was so close to again feel comfortable. I am of course disappointed with that. We want him as soon as possible to be involved again."

Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig last summer for a reported £52 million. The France international's capture was viewed as a solid piece of business as he'd majorly impressing in the Bundesliga.

The former PSG youngster displayed his abilities after returning from his knee injury. He posted one goal in four games across competitions.