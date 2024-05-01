Mauricio Pochettino confirms double injury blow for Chelsea ahead of Tottenham clash

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi will not be available for their upcoming Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues manager will welcome his former club to Stamford Bridge on Thursday, April 2, as both clubs play for different goals. The visitors are pushing to finish in the top four, while their hosts are looking for a respectable run to end a forgettable season.

Pochettino addressed the press about injuries ahead of the London derby against Spurs and said (via Football London):

"No good news because we cannot recover any players from the list but have added Thiago and Disasi, they will not be available for tomorrow."

He spoke further about their injury woes this season, adding:

"I need to be honest, all I can say is it is a new process, a new institute, we can do better of course. We all feel responsibility. Then it is circumstances that happen and it is difficult to explain with sentences. We are working in trying to improve. We have amazing medical staff, performance area coaching staff – we all have experience in this business."

Chelsea invite Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur face off in the latest edition of the London derby this Thursday. Both sides come into the game in dire need of all three points. Spurs need the win to keep pressure on soaring Aston Villa if they want to make it to the Champions League next season.

The Blues, on the other hand, need to add another win to their tally to at least guarantee a top-half finish in their disappointing campaign. Both sides have reasons to be confident heading into the game against their London rival, with Ange Postecoglou’s side showing they can be a threat in their recent loss to league leaders Arsenal.

A second-half rally saw the Lilywhites nearly overturn a three-goal deficit against the league’s meanest defense and will give them confidence when facing Pochettino's side. Chelsea will however have Cole Palmer, as the former Manchester City attacker has shown his credentials this season. Any team will be confident with a player who has bagged 20 league goals this season in their ranks.