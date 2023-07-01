Mauricio Pochettino determined to keep hold of Chelsea star amid interest from his former club Tottenham: Reports

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen on keeping hold of Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, amid interest from PL clubs (via Evening Standard).

The English international is currently attracting transfer interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Blues rivals Tottenham this summer. However, Pochettino isn't keen on letting go of Gallagher, especially to his former club Spurs, who would be hoping to make a challenge for a top-four spot next season.

It comes at a time when Chelsea have been engaged in a massive squad clear-out this summer, which has seen the Blues let go of a couple of first-team players. The likes of Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Edouard Mendy have all been allowed to leave the club this summer.

It is also expected that more outgoings could still take place before the end of the ongoing transfer window as Chelsea will be hoping to recoup a sizable amount of cash from player sales.

Among names of Blues stars who could still be sold by the club includes Gallagher, who has interest from PL club sides. However, head coach Pochettino could stand in the way of his club selling the 23-year-old midfielder this summer, as he looks keen to work with the player next season.

Gallagher made a combined total of 45 appearances for the Blues last season across all competitions. He also ended the 2022-23 football campaign with three goals and one assist.

Recounting Conor Gallagher's words about Chelsea new head coach Mauricio Pochettino

Gallagher against Manchester United - Premier League

One player who would be hoping to impress Blues manager Pochettino during the upcoming pre-season would be no other than Gallagher.

The English international is currently the subject of transfer interest from PL clubs such as Tottenham, however, he looks determined to stay put this summer. The 23-year-old could be among the few midfielder players that Pochettino could work with when he starts his pre-season preparation with the Blues.

A massive summer clear-out has left the Argentine with an already depleted midfield at the moment pending possible midfield reinforcements by the club.

Speaking about his future in west London, Gallagher revealed that he will love to stay at the Bridge, after making his breakthrough season with the first team during the 2022-23 season.

In an interview with Evening Standard, Gallagher said:

"I love Chelsea. It has been a tough season for me and the whole team so I think we will just be working hard to get us back to where we belong."

On the prospect of working with new Chelsea manager Pochettino, Gallagher said:

"He’s a top manager, everyone at Chelsea is happy he’s here and we’re looking forward to working with him."

It will be interesting to see where the future of the 23-year-old English midfielder lies.

