Mauricio Pochettino feels Kylian Mbappe can surpass Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken highly of Kylian Mbappe and feels the Frenchman can surpass Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the best player in the world.

Mbappe has often been compared to the iconic duo, and has already done something the two have failed to achieve – win the World Cup. The French star put in a stellar display against Barcelona nearly a fortnight ago as Lionel Messi could only watch and admire.

"He has the potential," Pochettino responded when he was asked by AFP whether Kylian Mbappe can surpass Messi and Ronaldo. "He lacks nothing but time.

"We cannot speed up the process. I think he's already among the best in the world.

"It will take time for him to flesh out his CV, to get the recognition he deserves and will get,” Pochettino added.

Still only 22, Mbappe has also been compared to Ronaldo De Lima, a player with whom he shares his iconic dribbling ability.

The former Monaco starlet has been in top form once again this season. He is currently the top goal-scorer in Ligue 1 with 18 goals in 23 appearances so far this season.

Nine of his goals in all competitions have come under Pochettino, who replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager in January earlier this year.

PSG need to solve Kylian Mbappe's contract situation

Mauricio Pochettino has managed some talented players, but Kylian Mbappe is arguably the best he has coached so far in his career.

Advertisement

However, Paris Saint-Germain need to solve Mbappe's contract situation if they wish for the manager-player duo to take the club to newer heights.

Despite his impressive performances, the French club have yet to tie him down to a new deal. Contract talks are still ongoing and PSG are hopeful Mbappe will sign a long-term contract with the club.

Kylian Mbappe’s current contract with PSG runs out in the summer of 2022, and he has attracted interest from Real Madrid. Should he enter the coming summer with just a year left on his deal, he is likely to have a lot more offers on his table.