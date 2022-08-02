Mauricio Pochettino names 4 teams that could challenge Lionel Messi's Argentina at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that Lionel Messi's Argentina could face tough competition from four teams at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Argentina are one of the favourites to win the prestigious quadrennial tournament. The Lionel Scaloni-managed side are in a rich vein of form, lifting two international trophies in the last 12 months. That includes their first Copa America title in nearly three decades last summer.

Currently ranked third in the FIFA rankings, Argentina are on a 33-match unbeaten streak. They' re just four wins behind the longest win streak in international football. Reigning European champions Italy hold that record after going 37 matches unbeaten between 2018 and 2021.

Speaking to Infobae, Pochettino talked about the potential winners of the FIFA World Cup apart from La Albiceleste. He said:

"I think that France, Brazil, even Spain, England, and there will always be some surprise, right?"

Analysing the work of Lionel Scaloni with the Argentina national team, Pochettino added:

"I think he is doing a great job. Having won the Copa America has given him a lot of peace of mind; it served as a lot of motivation for the group to think that important things can be achieved. I believe that in football, that is the secret, believing that you can, and I believe that Argentina have that spirit with a leader like Leo."

The former PSG manager also lauded Messi, saying that the player is 'physically at his best'.

"He is physically at his best, and I think that age is something anecdotal," said Pochettino. "I think he has the energy and ability to lead and to reach the FIFA World Cup in optimal conditions. I am lucky, thanks to football, for having lived so many moments with Leo in this time."

Argentina have been drawn in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The competition will kick off on November 21, and the final is scheduled for December 18.

Lionel Messi inching closer to his best ahead of new season, says journalist

After scoring just six Ligue 1 goals last season, Lionel Messi will aim for a better campaign for PSG. Speaking on L'Equipe du Soir (via Canal Supporters), journalist Arnaud Hermant shed light on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's pre-season preparations.

"Messi, the staff are very happy with it," said Hermant. "The staff finds him very involved, very professional. He finds himself in good shape. He is not yet at the top, but he is not bad."

The 35-year-old scored in PSG's 4-0 Trophee des Champions win over Nantes in Tel Aviv on July 31.

