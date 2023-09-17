Mauricio Pochettino names one thing he was 'disappointed' by in Chelsea's draw with Bournemouth

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino vented his frustrations with his full-backs' persistence to attack in their disappointing 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Sunday (September 17).

Pochettino's men were held to a 0-0 draw at the Vitality and spurned 14 attempts at goal. The Argentine coach tried a new system with four at the back, moving Levi Colwill to left-back in place of Ben Chilwell while Malo Gusto started at right-back.

However, this didn't improve matters for Chelsea who have started the season with just one win in five games. The west Londoners were timid in attack with Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk struggling.

Pochettino appears to have blamed his side's struggles on his full-backs' constant desire to venture forward. He said (via Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella):

"One thing I am disappointed is they [the full-backs] try to go forward too much and create confusion to the offensive players and give the opponent chances to get chances."

Chelsea have been without captain Reece James who is viewed by many as one of the best full-backs in the country. However, Pochettino's decision to start Colwill instead of Chilwell confused some given he is predominantly a center-back.

The draw against the Cherries sees the Blues sitting 14th in the league. They have scored just five goals which is their fewest after five league games since the 1995-96 season.

Chelsea boss Pochettino comments on Mykhailo Mudryk's struggles

Mudryk has endured a difficult spell at Chelsea.

Pochettino also touched on the performance of Mudryk against Bournemouth with the Ukrainian handed a rare start The 22-year-old did show glimpses of promise, making two key passes, and winning six of 11 ground duels.

However, his manager has urged patience with the Ukraine international amid his difficult start to life at Chelsea. Pochettino said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“He is improving. He still needs to learn, he needs time. Mudryk needs to understand the game better — and try to be more connected sometimes with the team. We need to give the time and tools for him to improve."

Mudryk joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in January for £88.5 million including add-ons. He has managed just two assists in 21 games across competitions and many are growing impatient with his lack of form.

The Ukrainian is currently the west Londoners' sixth all-time most expensive signing. They paid £62 million upfront for the young winger who had been in Arsenal's sights beforehand.