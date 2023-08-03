Mauricio Pochettino provides Christopher Nkunku injury update after Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Dortmund

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that knee discomfort was the reason for Christopher Nkunku coming off during Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund. The manager hoped that it is nothing serious and added that the Frenchman will be assessed when they head back to London.

Chelsea played their final pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago, United States. They drew 1-1, thanks to a late goal from youngster Mason Burstow after they went behind to an 80th-minute goal from Dortmund's Marius Wolf.

Speaking to the media after the match, Pochettino confirmed that Nkunku had knee discomfort after he was brought down in the penalty box.

"The doctors are checking him and I hope it is not a big issue. He fell in the action which was maybe a penalty and he feels something in his knee but we hope it is nothing big. We hope he can be back quickly with the team. We need a few days to assess him," Pochettino said.

Talking about the pitch, he added:

"We took some risks because the pitch is not perfect because the facilities are used for a different sport. We won't blame the pitch for the injury though. For me, it was bad luck."

Chelsea will face Liverpool in their first match of the Premier League season at home on August 13.

Christopher Nkunku would have joined Chelsea regardless of last season's standing

Christopher Nkunku has admitted that he would have joined Chelsea even if they had finished 15th last season. The 25-year-old added that he was not bothered about the team's poor season and that he just wanted to be a part of the new project and lead the side back to Europe.

Speaking to The Times, Nkunku claimed that the Blues were bound to bounce back this season.

"The season of Chėlsea last year wasn't good, everybody knows this. This year is a new project, new year, new season," Nkunku said. "I am the new project and I am happy to be here. Even if Chėlsea was 15th or 16th place, it doesn't matter for me because I knew that the new season would not be the same as last season."

"The club is not in the European competition but I want to have a main role in the team. Chėlsea proposed this project to me and I am happy with it," he added.

With three goals, Nkunku was the top-scorer for Chelsea in the pre-season. He was lining up well with new signing Nicolas Jackson and was playing in a new role — left wing.