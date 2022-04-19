Mauricio Pochettino provides crucial update on PSG future ahead of Angers clash 

Mauricio Pochettino's first full campaign in charge of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season has been a mixed bag. Ultimately, he's failed to complete what he set out to do after his side crashed out of the Champions League. They lost in the Round of 16 to Real Madrid courtesy of a Karim Benzema hat-trick.

However, his side are top of Ligue 1 with a massive gap of 15 points between them and second-placed Marseille.

There have been question marks about Pochettino's future at the French club. However, during his press conference ahead of their trip to Angers, the Argentine provided an update on his future. He said (via Paris United):

“First we have to finish the current season well. We are focused on getting the title. The sports management is working on next season but our priority is the title."

He added:

“I'm only thinking about winning the title. Of course the club's goal is to win the Champions League and we failed, it's a disappointment. We will do the real assessment once the title is acquired. I have one year left on my contract and the desire to always do better than the previous season."

PSG continue to struggle in the Champions League despite a star-studded squad

PSG have never been able to get their hands on the prestigious Champions League trophy. The competition seems to be the thorn in their side every year.

The closest the capital has got to lifting the trophy was under Thomas Tuchel in 2020. They narrowly lost out in the final, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Ironically, PSG got rid of the German the following January to bring in Pochettino, but as time moved on, was it really a good idea?

Nuel😎 @Olu_Abiodun01



Watching Tuchel 's tactical masterclass against Real Madrid tonight definitely getting them to rethink. What a comeback!!



#RMACHE #RealMadridChelsea PSG really let go of Thomas Tuchel just to get Mauricio Pochettino in their pursuit of a "Champions League Trophy"Watching Tuchel 's tactical masterclass against Real Madrid tonight definitely getting them to rethink. What a comeback!! PSG really let go of Thomas Tuchel just to get Mauricio Pochettino in their pursuit of a "Champions League Trophy"Watching Tuchel 's tactical masterclass against Real Madrid tonight definitely getting them to rethink. What a comeback!!#RMACHE #RealMadridChelsea https://t.co/W7y6WXok2X

The soon-to-be Ligue 1 champions really should be a dominant force in Europe as they have spent ludicrous amounts of money on their squad. They brought in players such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and have partnered them with one of the world's greatest, Lionel Messi.

Going forward, PSG have one of the strongest (if not the strongest) attacking lines in world football.

Their midfield is also something that shouldn't be looked past. The likes of Marco Veratti, Leonadro Paredes and Georginio Wijnaldum have bossed the middle of the park over the years.

They also signed Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi this summer.

Since Thiago Silva left PSG for Chelsea in 2020, Marquinhos has partnered Presnel Kimpembe to protect their goal.

However, with all these superstar names, the French side are still struggling amongst Europe's elite as they can't seem to gel as a team.

