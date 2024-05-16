Mauricio Pochettino provides Mykhailo Mudryk fitness update after his substitution in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Brighton

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has provided a fitness update on Mykhailo Mudryk. This comes following his worrying substitution during the 2-1 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday, May 15. The tactician revealed that the attacker isn't feeling okay yet and ruled him out of action ahead of this weekend.

Chelsea went head-to-head with Brighton in their penultimate Premier League game of the season yesterday. It proved to be a tight encounter between the two sides but the Blues came out on top.

Mauricio Pochettino's men secured a 2-1 victory at the Falmer Stadium, thanks to goals from Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku. However, they didn't leave without a scratch as Mykhailo Mudryk was forced to leave the pitch in the first half. The Ukrainian suffered a concussion following a clash with Tariq Lamptey and had to make way for Nkunku despite initial medical attention.

Ahead of the Blues' final Premier League game of the season against Bournemouth this weekend, Mauricio Pochettino provided an update on the player's fitness.

"No, he [Mudryk] is not OK, we are checking. He was a little bit dizzy but we used the concussion substitution and the rule is seven days, so he is not going to be available for the next game, but I hope it is nothing wrong," he told a press conference as quoted by Goal.

Chelsea's clash with Bournemouth is scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, March 19. The last time the two teams went toe-to-toe with each other, it ended in a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium on September 23.

What are Chelsea up to this season?

Following a terrible start to the campaign, the Blues managed to turn their fortune around over the last couple of weeks. They can now pacify their fans by securing European football ahead of next season.

It is worth noting that Chelsea only need to pick up one point from the game to secure their participation in the next Europa League campaign. With four victories in their last five games, Pochettino's men are in good form and well-positioned to get the job done. However, if Manchester United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, the Blues will be demoted to the Europa Conference League.

The Londoners currently occupy the sixth position in the table with 60 points in 37 games. So far, they've recorded 17 victories, nine draws, and 11 defeats to their name in the division, scoring 75 goals and conceding 62.