Mauricio Pochettino provides positive update on Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia ahead of Man City fixture

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on the availability of Chelsea's summer signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia, who are yet to play this season.

The Blues will take on champions Manchester City in a crunch clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (November 12) looking to build on their last win. The Blues picked up an impressive 4-1 win over nine-man Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, as Pochettino defeated his former employers. The win moved them up to 10th place with 15 points from their opening 11 Premier League games.

Chelsea spent heavily in the summer on several positions, including in the midfield and attacking positions. Two of their signings, Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia, are yet to make a single appearance for the club due to injury.

Nkunku won the Golden Boot in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig last season with 16 goals before moving to Stamford Bridge for around £58 million in the summer. The 25-year-old featured heavily for the Blues in pre-season but picked up a knee injury in the last match of their US tour against Borussia Dortmund.

Lavia joined the Blues for around the same fee from Southampton, with the London side having pipped Liverpool to his signing. The 19-year-old midfielder has also been out with a lack of fitness and then an injury since August.

Pochettino has decried the absence of Nkunku, who found the net a couple of times in preseason, from his squad. When asked about the Frenchman in his press conference ahead of the Manchester City match, he revealed that both Nkunku and Lavia are close to returning.

"We had some conversation and he said to me I want to be ready for after international break, Newcastle. I asked him yesterday and he said hmmm, and I said you are liar. It is close and he is really well. We are happy with him.

"Romeo Lavia is also close. They trained today on the pitch. Hopefully with the team next week."

Chelsea expect to have Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia back for their first game after the international break, against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia set to raise Chelsea quality

Chelsea have looked good for periods of this season, but have failed to finish off opponents with their sub-par finishing. A big difference between their preseason showings and their showings in their first 10 games of the season has been the absence of Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku has proven himself to be an excellent player as well as an attack facilitator, with his uncanny ability to combine in the final third. He is also an instinctive finisher, and will certainly add goals to the Blues' squad, helping push them up the table.

Chelsea's strongest point this season has been their impressive midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Conor Gallagher. The return from injury of Romeo Lavia will take a bit of pressure off them and add much-needed competition to their squad.

Nkunku and Lavia are excellent players, both of whom will be important for Chelsea once they are back to full fitness. Pochettino will hope for both to stay fit and help his side achieve its goal.