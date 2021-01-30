Mauricio Pochettino reiterates that he would like to coach Real Madrid in the future

Mauricio Pochettino has once again stated that he wants to manage Real Madrid one day. The new PSG manager was linked with Los Blancos before taking over from Thomas Tuchel at the Ligue 1 club.

Rumours have linked Real Madrid with Mauricio Pochettino for a long time, but the move never materialised. This was also the case during the Argentine’s playing days as he was linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he never got his move.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager recollected the Real Madrid links while talking to Enrique Ortego during an interview for AS. He reconfirmed that his objective is to manage Real Madrid in the future.

Mauricio Pochettino said:

“As a player, I had the opportunity to sign for Madrid but for some reason it didn’t happen. When I first joined Espanyol in 1994, with Camacho, he always told me about the culture, the mentality, what it meant to be part of a family like Real Madrid. His words always stayed with me. Then later on, the same happened when I chatted to Alfredo di Stéfano. As I got older, Camacho’s influence really started sinking in. He represented the values of Madrid and the soul of the club.”

The 48-year-old added:

“It was always my objective to one day be able to play for Real Madrid and when you don’t realize a dream, you say, ‘Well, look, one day I’d like to coach Real Madrid - after Espanyol. And why not one day coach Argentina, because I was born with the Argentinean flag on my chest. Those are the two things in football that I would say I would like to achieve’”

Mauricio Pochettino to Real Madrid?

Mauricio Pochettino was close to joining Real Madrid in 2018, as per reports. However, the manager decided to remain at Tottenham Hotspur and see out his contract.

Rumours suggested that Real Madrid wanted him to replace Zinedine Zidane. With the Frenchman back at the helm and Pochettino joining PSG, Los Blancos will have to wait a bit longer to get the Argentine to Bernabeu.

Pochettino will be travelling to Spain with his PSG side next month to face Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.