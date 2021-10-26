Mauricio Pochettino reveals Mbappe and Neymar had “problem” with him backing Lionel Messi for 2021 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi was recently backed to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award by PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino. The tactician has revealed this didn't sit well with the duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who were also nominated for the accolade.

Pochettino said following PSG's goalless draw with Olympic Marseille on Sunday:

"I had a problem saying that Lionel Messi should win the Ballon d'Or. Neymar and Mbappe told me why not them. In any case, it would be great for any player from Paris to win it but Leo deserves it."

Mauricio Pochettino recently went public with his support for Lionel Messi to emerge victorious in the race for the Ballon d'Or this year. The tactician made the remark during an interview with El Partidazo de Cope in mid-October.

He was quoted as saying:

“The Ballon d’Or should go to [Lionel] Messi without any doubt. And if I didn’t coach Messi, I would say Messi. I answer with my heart. I always say what I feel. On the podium would have to be [Robert] Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo."

Goal @goal Lionel Messi 7th Ballon d'Or pending? ⭐️Out of this world 🚀 Lionel Messi 7th Ballon d'Or pending? ⭐️Out of this world 🚀 https://t.co/yWvi82qn6k

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were named alongside 27 other superstars in the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or this year. The winner of the accolade will be announced by French magazine France Football on November 29.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are all in the running for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

Lionel Messi is well-poised to win his seventh Ballon d'Or award this year

The race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award has entered its final phase, with just a few weeks left for the winner to be revealed. Lionel Messi is considered the favorite to claim the accolade for the seventh time in his career following a remarkable year for both club and country.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The playmaker had a prolific outing with Barcelona last season, bagging 38 goals and 14 assists across all competitions. His three goals and one assist were influential as the Blaugrana ran riot on their way to Copa del Rey triumph.

Lionel Messi also made history by leading Argentina to claim the Copa America this summer. The attacker had a record-setting outing, finishing with the most goals, most assists as well as being named the Player of the Tournament.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar