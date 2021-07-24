Mauricio Pochettino signs contract extension at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have tied down manager Mauricio Pochettino for two years after he signed a contract extension till the summer of 2023.

PSG signed Mauricio Pochettino in January this year after the 49-year-old was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019, with Spurs going for Jose Mourinho as replacement.

Since joining PSG earlier this year, Pochettino has not been able to bring in the success the club has demanded. The Parisians failed to reclaim their Ligue 1 title, losing to Lille OSC by just one point. PSG were disappointing in the Champions League as well, losing in the semi-final to Manchester City.

Official. Mauricio Pochettino extends his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023. Agreement completed and signed. 🇦🇷🔴🔵 #PSG pic.twitter.com/CEnBmFL7Bf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2021

"It's a dream come true" - Mauricio Pochettino on penning a new deal with PSG

Mauricio Pochettino has said that it is a "dream come true" after penning a contract extension with PSG. The 48-year-old coach was PSG's captain during his playing days and is now delighted to continue as their manager for the next two seasons. On signing his new PSG deal, Pochettino said:

"I'm really very happy, for myself and also for my staff. It's very important for us to feel the confidence of the club, and we will give our maximum so that the supporters are proud of Paris Saint-Germain. That's why we will try and reach our objectives all together, as one. Twenty years ago I was captain of this club, and today I am the coach. It's a dream come true."

PSG owner Nasser Al Khelaifi is still confident in Pochettino achieving his objectives and believes he is the right man to lead the Ligue 1 side for the next two seasons. Khelaifi said:

"We are delighted that Mauricio has reaffirmed his commitment to the Paris Saint-Germain family. Having also captained the team 20 years ago, he understands the club values, ambition and vision for the future. With Mauricio's leadership, we're excited and confident about what the future holds."

PSG have shown tremendous ambition in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Parisians have signed Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers. The club has also signed Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan for €60 million.

PSG are now targeting Manchester United's Paul Pogba as another big-money signing to strengthen their squad for next season.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce Mauricio Pochettino and his staff are now contracted to the club from the capital until 30 June 2023. ✍️🔴🔵 https://t.co/daOhYRpEh9 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 23, 2021

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Bhargav