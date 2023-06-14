Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign €80m rated Real Madrid superstar - Reports

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants his side to make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

According to El Nacional, Pochettino is eager to sign Valverde as he looks to bolster his midfield this summer. N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both look to be heading out of Stamford Bright leaving the Argentine short of numbers.

It will reportedly cost the Blues £70-80 million to persuade Real Madrid to sit down and discuss a deal for the Uruguayan. The 24-year-old was in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 56 games across competitions.

Chelsea have reportedly already contacted Valverde's camp to make their interest known. They have informed the midfielder that the will be an undisputed starter for the Premier League giants.

Valverde isn't given those assurances as Real Madrid who have just added Jude Bellingham to their bloated midfield. Carlo Ancelotti's side already possesses the Uruguayan, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and potentially Dani Ceballos.

The Madrid midfielder had been intent on remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu as he has been an integral member of Los Blancos's squad. However, Bellingham's arrival may have a knock-on effect on his amount of game time. Hence, the playmaker isn't ruling out a move to Chelsea.

Pochettino is set to rebuild his Blues squad this summer despite the club spending over £600 million in the past two transfer windows. Midfield is definitely an area the Argentine coach will be attending to.

Real Madrid call off their pursuit of Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz won't be heading to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have reportedly decided against pursuing a deal for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that talks between the Blues and Los Blancos have broken down. Madrid are unwilling to spend upwards of €60 million on the German who has two years left on his contract.

Havertz struggled for form this season, scoring nine goals in 47 matches across competitions. The attacker was played in a false nine role but failed to inspire his Chelsea side as they finished 12th in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since 2020 when he arrived from Bayer Leverkusen for €80 million. He scored the winner in the 2021 Champions League final which is the highlight of his forgettable spell in west London.

Although Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Havertz, the forward may still be on the move. The Athletic reports that Arsenal have made contact with Pochettino's side regarding a potential deal for the German.

