Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens appear to laugh at Wilfried Zaha as winger takes poor touch in second appearance for Galatasaray

As Wilfried Zaha took a poor touch for Galatasaray against Olimpija in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens appeared to laugh at the former Crystal Palace winger.

The Turkish side won the second leg 1-0, with Icardi, who completed a permanent move to the club from Paris Saint-Germain, scoring the winner. Despite Lucas Torreira being sent off, Galatasaray registered a 4-0 aggregate win.

Zaha, though, came up with a blooper moment during the game, his second for the Turkish club. He tried to control the ball, only to see it go out of play due to a poor touch. Icardi and Mertens, who were sitting on the bench, were spotted having a laugh about it.

Wilfried Zaha completed a move to the Turkish club as a free agent after seeing off his Palace contract. He has since made two appearances for the club but is yet to register a goal contribution.

Zaha made 458 appearances for Palace, bagging 90 goals and 76 assists across competitions.

Galatasaray make offer for Sergio Ramos

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Galatasaray have made a mega offer for Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard is now a free agent after leaving PSG at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Ramos is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time. Despite being 37, the ex-Real Madrid and Spain captain showed last season that he remains a handful in the top echelons of the game.

MLS club Inter Miami and Liga MX club Club America have been touted as potential destinations for Ramos this summer. However, the Spaniard is keen on staying in Europe and playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Hence, he could choose a move to Turkey, with a €5.5 million per season offer for two years on the table for him.