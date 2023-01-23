"May your apologies be as loud as your disrespect" - Arsenal attacker earns rave reviews for his matchwinning display against Manchester United 

Football fans online were impressed with Eddie Nketiah's performance after Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (January 22).

The English forward scored a brace against the Red Devils at the Emirates, which included a late winner. He first equalized for the Gunners in the first half after Manchester United took the lead through Marcus Rashford after just 17 minutes.

Nketiah's match-winning display against Manchester United has made football fans on Twitter realize his importance to Mikel Arteta's side this season. Some fans on are demanding that his doubters owe him an apology while others are impressed by his recent performances for the Gunners.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Nobody deserves this more than Eddie Nketiah. So many people spent weeks insisting that he wasn’t good enough even before he had a chance to prove himself. Beyond proud of him. One of us. Nobody deserves this more than Eddie Nketiah. So many people spent weeks insisting that he wasn’t good enough even before he had a chance to prove himself. Beyond proud of him. One of us.

Gunners @Gunnersc0m May your apologies be as loud as your disrespect. Eddie Nketiah May your apologies be as loud as your disrespect. Eddie Nketiah 📞🔴 https://t.co/bCD2wrH12Z

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



Bravo, Arsenal’s top scorer this season. He deserves all of the praise. He’s routinely turning up when it matters.Bravo, @EddieNketiah9 Arsenal’s top scorer this season. He deserves all of the praise. He’s routinely turning up when it matters. Bravo, @EddieNketiah9!👏 https://t.co/H79TV5rQj7

Renato @rehnato Make that 19 goals in 26 starts for Eddie Nketiah since the start of the last season. Make that 19 goals in 26 starts for Eddie Nketiah since the start of the last season. https://t.co/Nf7G6qmmXT

Nketiah was never destined to be Arsenal's starting centre-forward this season after the Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The Brazilian forward, however, picked up a long-term injury, allowing the Englishman to establish himself in the starting XI.

Nketiah, 23, has started to have a big impact on proceedings at the Emirates Stadium. The England U-21 international has scored nine goals from 25 games this season. The attacker has started just five times in the league and has managed to score four goals along the way. His brace on Sunday sees him become the Gunners' leading goalscorer this season.

Apart from his brace against United, the Arsenal youth graduate has scored goals against both West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Win against Manchester United takes Arsenal five points clear at the top

Arsenal's dramatic late win against Manchester United sees them reclaim their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

As things stand, Mikel Arteta's side have amassed 50 points from 19 matches in the league. They are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City and have a game in hand over the defending title holders.

The north London-based outfit are gunning to win their first Premier League title since their invincible campaign back in 2004.

It was vital for Arsenal to pick up three points against Manchester United to maintain their lead at the top of the standings. Earlier on Sunday, City had picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the standings and have amassed 39 points from 20 matches. They are right now on a two-match winless run in the league, having held to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in mid-week.

