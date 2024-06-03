“May god be with you” - Keylor Navas sends message to Kylian Mbappe after Real Madrid announce transfer

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has sent his good wishes to new Los Blancos signing Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman's signing was announced by the club on their website on Monday (June 3).

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was being pursued by Los Blancos for a while before they finally confirmed their prized capture. Mbappe comes in as one of the best young players in the game currently and expected to further elevate an already strong Madrid attack.

Meanwhile, Navas made a name for himself during his five-season stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 37-year-old - who has recently announced his international retirement - posted on social media (as tweeted by Madrid Xtra):

Trending

"What a great brother! May God be with you, and I'm sure you'll be very happy!! Let's go Madrid!!!"

Expand Tweet

It's pertinent to noten that Navas has seen Mbappe from close quarters, having played with the Frenchman for the last five seasons.

The Costa Rican, though, made just 114 appearances across competitions during this period, keeping 52 clean sheets, making only eight appearances in the last two campaigns.

Kylian Mbappe arrives at Real Madrid after a hugely successful stint with PSG

Kylian Mbappe has arrived at Real Madrid.

New Real Madrid marksman Kylian Mbappe is arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu after a hugely prolific seven-season stint with PSG. In over 300 games across competitions, he smashed a record 256 goals, breaking the previous club mark by 56 goals.

During his seven seasons at the Parc des Princes, the Frenchman won six Ligue 1 titles among 17 trophies, but continental success eluded Mbappe and the Parisians.

They did reach the final in 2020 but went down to Bayern Munich by a solitary goal. This season, Luis Enrique's side lost 1-0 home and away to bow out to Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals.

Nevertheless, Mbappe produced his most prolific season at the club, smashing 44 goals and 10 assists and helping the club to three titles, winning his sixth straight Ligue 1 Golden Boot by scoring 27 times.