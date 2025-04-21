“May miss out” - Alan Shearer gives opinion on Chelsea’s hopes of Champions League qualification 

Alan Shearer has offered his thoughts on Chelsea's chances of achieving Champions League qualification this season. The pundit does not see the Blues finishing in the Premier League top five this term.

Manager Enzo Maresca has had a mixed season so far in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge. The Blues displayed excellent form in the first half of the season and were just two points behind leaders Liverpool in December.

However, Maresca's men endured a decline in form after the turn of the year and are now fifth in the league table with five games left to go. The west Londoners are level on points with sixth-placed Nottingham Forest, putting their Champions League spot in jeopardy.

Chelsea have a difficult run of fixtures as well and are set to face Everton, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United before the season ends.

Shearer believes the Blues have one of the worst run-ins of any team this term. Speaking on Match of the Day 2 after the Blues' 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday (April 20), the pundit said (via Metro):

"Chelsea have got the toughest run-in, do you think? It’s hard enough to predict results anyway but at this stage of the season it’s almost impossible. But my guess will be maybe Chelsea and Nottingham Forest may miss out."

The Blues will host Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (April 26).

Alan Shearer criticizes two Chelsea stars despite 2-1 win over Fulham

Alan Shearer has called out Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson for their displays in the Blues' 2-1 win over Fulham last weekend.

The Blues secured a comeback victory over Marco Silva's side in a fixture they seemed destined to lose. Chelsea conceded in the 20th minute, and they remained 1-0 down until late in the second half.

Goals from 19-year-old academy product Tyrique George and Pedro Neto helped them secure all three points.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2 after the game, Shearer was critical of Jackson and Palmer, who have been experiencing a goal drought. He said (via the aforementioned outlet):

"When you consider Cole Palmer hasn’t scored in 16 games, Nicolas Jackson hasn’t scored in 13 games and it just wasn’t working for them again for whatever reason. They lost the ball far too easily, they weren’t really a threat in front of goal."

"If Jackson makes a run there , towards the penalty spot, it makes it so much easier for [Marc] Cucurella to put that ball in there. But he has to pass it backwards and then Palmer loses it again and then Fulham are on the attack. It happened so many times."

