“May my story inspire you” – Ex-Arsenal and Man City star Adebayor offers glimpse of his jaw-dropping mansion in Ghana

Former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor recently gave fans a glimpse of his gorgeous abode in Accra, Ghana.

It seems like Adebayor is enjoying the fruits of his labor. Known for his predatory finishing instincts, the retired striker gave the fans a glimpse of his spectacular home. He has a home gym, a swimming, a home cinema, and other massive facilities in his new abode.

Adebayor captioned the video uploaded on Instagram:

"SEA, This house represents more than just luxury. It’s a reminder that with hard work, discipline, and faith in a higher power, anything is possible. May my story inspire you to never give up on your dreams, no matter how big they may seem."

Adebayor enjoyed a lengthy career in the Premier League. He made 142 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 62 goals and providing 19 assists. The forward went on to play 45 games for Manchester City as well, scoring 19 goals and providing six assists.

The Togo international also had spells with Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in the Premier League. He spent half a season on loan at Real Madrid as well, where he scored eight goals in 22 appearances.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to Patrick Vieira's sacking

Patrick Vieira was recently released from his duties as the Crystal Palace manager. The Frenchman was in charge of Palace for 74 games and won only 22 of those.

The Gunners defeated Palace 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday (19 March) in the Eagles' first match following Vieira's sacking. Mikel Arteta gave his thoughts on Vieira's dismissal, saying (via the Gunners' official website):

“[Since Thursday] the focus was on Palace because we knew it was going to be tricky, even trickier with what unfortunately happened with Patrick, I want to send my best wishes to him and the coaching stuff, and all the best luck for the next chapter, which I’m sure will be really fascinating."

He added:

“We had to play against a difficult opponent, which they proved that they are. We had the right energy, we were dominant, we had the right purpose, we were ruthless to keep attacking and be really aggressive."

Arsenal have an eight-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, with 69 points after 28 matches. The Gunners will return to action on 1 April when they host Leeds United in a Premier League clash at home.

