“May he do very well except when he plays against Real Madrid” – Casemiro sends message to Kylian Mbappe after decision to stay with PSG

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has claimed that they will keep winning despite Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe's snub. The Brazilian urged everyone to respect the Frenchman's decision but dismissed suggestions that it was a big blow for Los Blancos.

Mbappe was touted to join Real Madrid this summer, but he decided to stay put at PSG. The forward signed a new three-year deal last week to end speculation on his future as his earlier contract ended this summer.

Casemiro spoke to the media today (May 24) ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris on May 28. However, he was unwilling to talk much about Mbappe's snub. He highlighted that the club continues to win despite legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos leaving, and that would be the same case with Mbappe not joining them. He said (via Marca):

"This club does not live on players. He's going to keep winning, it's his story. Cristiano is gone, Ramos is gone, and Madrid will continue to win. Mbappé is a great player and you have to respect his decision. It's his life, his family... May he do very well except when he plays against Madrid."

Kylian Mbappe on snubbing Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe admitted he was keen on joining Real Madrid last summer, but changed his mind last week (via ESPN). The Frenchman added that he wanted to stay at home and the sentimental aspect made him sign the new deal, saying:

"Everybody knows I wanted to leave last year. But things are different now, in sporting terms and personally. Leaving my country wasn't the right thing. There's a sentimental aspect to this, and the sporting project has changed as well. ... We spoke for months about the sporting project, and we spoke about money for just a few minutes."

VBET News @VBETnews



🗣️“It was not just Real Madrid and PSG - I was in talks to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.” Kylian Mbappé to @TeleFootball 🗣️“It was not just Real Madrid and PSG - I was in talks to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.” Kylian Mbappé to @TeleFootball: 🗣️“It was not just Real Madrid and PSG - I was in talks to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.” https://t.co/WnZpY34UWe

Speaking about Los Blancos, Mbappe confirmed that he spoke directly to Florentino Perez to inform him of his decision. He added:

"I made my decision last week. I spoke to Florentino Perez. I have a lot of respect for him and for Real Madrid. They did everything to bring me there and make me happy, so I thank them for that."

The forward has not ruled out a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future, but has also admitted to having talks with Liverpool.

Edited by Aditya Singh