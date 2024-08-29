"May as well only use reserves", "Easiest draw" - Fans react as Arsenal learn their UCL 24/25 league stage opponents

Fans online have shared their opinion as Arsenal learn their 2024-25 UEFA Champions League stage opponents. The Gunners are set to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk, Atalanta, GNK Dinamo Zagreb, Sporting CP, AS Monaco and Girona in the league phase. They will host PSG, Shakhtar, Dinamo Zagreb and Monaco while playing the other four games away.

Last season, the Gunners were eliminated in the quarter-finals. They lost 3-2 on aggregate across two legs against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Fans flooded social media with posts expressing their thoughts on the Gunners' opponents in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League stage. While some fans were hopeful about north London club's chances, some referred the draw to be unfair. Here are some reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Wow. Arsenal may as well only use reserves"

Another added:

"why do they have the easiest draw wtf"

"EASIEST 8 WINS EVER," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"We are winning the Champions League this season"

Another tweeted:

"Yes we’re taking all 24 points"

"Bring it home Arsenal its ours." posted another.

One user wrote:

"Why are arsenal this lucky?"

While another wrote:

"Arsenal rigging a competition what else is new"

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League phase will be starting from September 17–19. The dates of each game will be announced on August 31, as part of the new format.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on the new UEFA Champions League format

The Champions League has 36 teams in this year's competition, unlike the previous format of 32 teams. Instead of four-team group stages, where every club played the others twice, teams will play eight different opponents in a league phase in this campaign. The new automated format of the draw took place in Monte Carlo this season.

The Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on the new format, mentioning that teams will now try to finish "as high as possible." The Spanish manager said (via the Gunners' website):

"Every game is going to be crucial. You want to finish as high as possible, and in order to do that you have to win every game. You can play against any opposition at any ground.

"That’s great and it gives you a great chance to see very early in the season, where you are, what your level is and how much you have progressed through the competition. Obviously, that’s going to be elevated to a different level."

The top eight teams from the league stage will go directly into the Round of 16. Meanwhile, the teams finishing between 9th and 24th will have a two-legged playoff for the remaining eight spots.

