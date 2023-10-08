"Maybe Arteta was more convincing than me" - Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City wanted to sign Arsenal superstar

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has openly admitted that his club wanted to sign Declan Rice, the former West Ham midfielder, during the recent summer transfer window. Guardiola's candid acknowledgment highlights the intense competition among top Premier League clubs for the coveted player's signature.

Guardiola said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“For sure everybody knows City wanted him, we wanted him. He could play not just when Rodri could not.”

Manchester City, known for their financial prowess, made an initial £80 million bid for the English international, but West Ham swiftly rebuffed this offer. Guardiola confessed that City was unwilling to engage in a bidding war, ultimately relinquishing their pursuit of Rice.

What makes this revelation even more intriguing is that Arsenal, Manchester City's upcoming opponents, managed to secure Rice's services for a staggering £105 million. Guardiola's candidness extended further as he speculated why City's efforts to acquire Rice ultimately faltered.

The Spanish tactician added:

''At the end, Arsenal pushed more and wanted him more, maybe Arteta was more convincing than me, or the club itself, or their offer...”

Arsenal's ambitious and assertive approach in the transfer market is evident through their record-breaking expenditure on Rice and Kai Havertz. Their ability to land these marquee signings suggests they are positioning themselves as genuine contenders in the Premier League. Rice has made 10 appearances for the Gunners since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium this summer, scoring one goal in the process.

While City might have missed out on Rice, the competition for top talent in the Premier League continues to intensify, with Arsenal emerging as a formidable force in the transfer market. The Gunners missed out on the Premier League title in the last leg of the previous season. However, their transfer market business suggests that they are determined to win titles this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta aims to break Manchester City jinx

Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, boasts an impressive record, having defeated 23 out of 24 Premier League teams he's faced as a manager. However, the one elusive conquest remains Manchester City, a formidable foe.

The stakes are higher than ever as the Gunners prepare to host Pep Guardiola's side at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, October 8. Arsenal currently occupy the third spot in the Premier League table with a commendable 17 points from seven matches, while City sit just above them in second place with 18 points.

With City coming off a recent 2-1 defeat against Wolves and Arsenal maintaining an unbeaten streak, this clash promises to be a thrilling encounter. It could also potentially change Arteta's managerial career and Arsenal's chances of winning the title this season.