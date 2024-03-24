"Maybe he can retire at the end of the season" - Aurelien Tchouameni hints Real Madrid star is contemplating retiring to 'finish at the top level'

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has suggested Toni Kroos could be pondering retiring at the end of the season.

Kroos, 34, has continued to flourish at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been a regular under Carlo Ancelotti this season. The German playmaker has registered one goal and seven assists in 38 games across competitions.

However, speculation is growing over the veteran midfielder's future with his contract expiring in June. He's remained tight-lipped over the situation with many assuming he'll sign a one-year extension with Real Madrid.

Tchouameni fueled talk of Kroos potentially calling time on his illustrious career when the season ends. The France international told The Bridge podcast (via Madrid Zone):

"Toni Kroos is one of the best midfielders to every play the game. He is playing at an incredible level right now. But you talk to him about retirement and he says maybe he can retire at the end of the season. Why? Because he wants to finish at the top level."

Tchouameni understands why his teammate is weighing up retirement despite still rolling back the years at the Santiago Bernabeu:

"It's hard to understand but at the end of the day I think he's right. If you are a Davido for example; stopping at the lowest level is difficult."

Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in July 2014 for €25 million. He's become a hero with the La Liga giants, winning 21 major trophies including four UEFA Champions League winners' medals.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Madrid are 'optimistic and confident' of getting Kroos to sign a new contract. He reportedly intends to retire with Los Blancos before taking up personal projects in the Spanish capital.

Julian Nagelsmann lavishes praise on Real Madrid's Toni Kroos after Germany beat Tchouameni's France

Toni Kroos stole the show on his return to international football.

Kroos made his return to international football on Saturday (March 23) after coming out of retirement. He'd hung up his boots on the international scene in May 2021 but has returned to play for Germany ahead of Euro 2024.

The Real Madrid star shone on his return as Die Mannschaft beat France 2-0 at Lyon's Groupama Stadium. He provided Florian Wirtz with an assist for the opener just eight seconds into his 107th cap.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann waxed lyrical about Kroos following the friendly win against Les Bleus. He dubbed the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner as 'unbelievable' (via Madrid Universal):

"Unbelievable to be honest. With the ball, we all know that he is an extraordinary player. But also how he got involved in duels."

Kroos was a standout performer for Euro 2024's host nation, making two key passes, and winning six of eight ground duels. He came up against Tchouameni who started for France but got the better of his Madrid teammate.