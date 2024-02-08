Real Madrid superstar set to retire at the club, plans to stay in Madrid to manage various personal projects: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has reportedly decided he will see out his career with the La Liga giants before delving into personal projects.

Spanish outlet Relevo (Madrid Xtra) reports that Kroos views Madrid as his last club. The German has been at the Santiago Bernabeu for 10 years, joining from Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich in July 2014 for €25 million.

Kroos, 34, will stay in the Spanish capital where his family have adapted. He will then manage a variety of different personal projects. He already has a podcast with his brother Felix named 'Einfach mal Luppen' - 'Just click it'.

The former Germany international's current contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season. He has remained a prominent member of Carlo Ancelotti's squad this season, appearing 30 times across competitions, with seven goals and one assist.

Kroos' mother urged her son to extend his deal with Los Blancos while speaking on his podcast. Birgit Kämmer said (via Football-Espana):

"What I want is for him to have a good summer holiday, and then start the last season at Real Madrid. That would make your coach, your teammates happy and I think Leon (one of his sons) and many others as well. But in the end you have to be happy, so it’s up to you. You decide what you want and we’ll accept it, that’s all."

Kroos has been a massive success with Madrid, becoming a hero for the La Liga giants. He's made 447 appearances, winning 21 major trophies, including four UEFA Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is reportedly considering coming out of international retirement for Euro 2024

Toni Kroos could be back in Germany colors.

Kroos announced his international retirement in July 2021 after Germany were eliminated from the European Championships. He explained that he wanted to concentrate on playing for Real Madrid (via The Athletic):

"I’ve played for Germany 106 times. There won't be another time... Mainly because I want to focus fully on my goals with Real Madrid for the next few years."

However, the veteran midfielder may be set to perform a U-turn and link up with Julian Nagelsmann's Die Mannschaft for Euro 2024. Reports claim that the former Bayern man is considering representing his nation at the tournament in his home country.

Kroos holds a good relationship with Nagelsmann who is in charge of Germany. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner also has the approval of Madrid teammate Antonio Rudiger to return.