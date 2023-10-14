"Maybe in a couple of weeks, I can get used to it" - Liverpool midfielder reveals biggest struggle since moving to Anfield

Ryan Gravenberch has been decent in the limited playing time he has had this season after moving to Liverpool from Bayern Munich.

The Netherlands international has a goal and two assists in 285 minutes across seven games for his new club this season. He doesn't seem to be having too many problems fitting into Jurgen Klopp's all-action midfield.

However, like numerous foreign Liverpool players before him, Gravenberch is self-admittedly struggling to fully understand the scouse accent. It's a unique English dialect influenced by the city's Irish, Welsh and Scandinavian immigrants.

The accent is generally spoken by those living in the city of Liverpool and the surrounding region. The Dutchman told Sky Sports (h/t The Boot Room):

"If I’m honest, when they speak sometimes I have to think hard and then I can sort of understand what they’re saying. Maybe in a couple of weeks, I can get used to it because it’s tough. My scouse accent is okay, but maybe if I’m here long enough, it’ll get better."

Gravenberch was signed on deadline day last month for €40 million from Bayern Munich after the Reds missed out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. He isn't a natural defensive midfielder but is proving to be a valuable asset in the No. 6 role for Jurgen Klopp.

Gravenberch's availability also aids in freeing up Stefan Bajcetic, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones to deputize in the No. 6 role.

Liverpool star sends message after Netherlands' loss to France

Ryan Gravenberch's compatriot Virgil van Dijk wore the captain's armband for the Netherlands as they lost 2-1 to France on Friday (October 13).

Quilindschy Hartman's 83rd-minute strike proved to be just a consolation goal for the hosts, as a Kylian Mbappe brace helped France to a win in Amsterdam. Van Dijk didn't have the best day at the office, seeing his team concede twice, managing just one interception and losing four of his six duels.

The 32-year-old Liverpool superstar took to Instagram:

"We know what we have to do. Big one on Monday, let’s go!!"

Van Dijk's Liverpool teammates Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo were named in Ronald Koeman's squad this month. Gakpo is nursing an injury.

The Oranje now travel to Athens to face Greece in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Monday (October 16). The 1988 Euro winners trail second-placed Greece by three points but have a game in hand.

France, meanwhile, hold a six-point gap over the Greeks after six games and have qualified for next year's finals in Germany.