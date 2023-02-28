“Maybe doesn’t feel as wanted” – Chris Sutton worried Arsenal star may feel ‘discarded’ by Mikel Arteta

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has speculated that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah could feel 'discarded' following their win over Leicester City.

Manager Mikel Arteta decided to bench the Englishman for the Gunners' Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on February 25. He chose a frontline of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard, who played as the centre-forward.

The Belgian provided an assist for Martinelli, who scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal won 1-0.

Nketiah, meanwhile, came on to replace Trossard in the 70th minute but couldn't create much of an impact in the 20 minutes of the game. The Englishman completed just two of his five passes and recorded no shots during his time on the pitch.

Sutton has now stated that Arteta's decision to bench Nketiah could perhaps make the striker feel unwanted. The former Blackburn Rovers forward said (via HITC):

“I just wonder the effect that could have on Nketiah, though, the fact that he hasn’t been in a great run of form for the past couple of previous games, but he was the man going into the team when Jesus was injured.

“I just wonder the psychological affect that could maybe have on him, to think that he has been discarded and maybe doesn’t feel as wanted.”

Nketiah, 23, took up the main striker role for Arsenal after Gabriel Jesus' injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Englishman has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 31 games across competitions this season.

However, his form has dipped recently and he was guilty of missing some chances as the Gunners dropped points against Brentford, Everton and Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explained why he benched Eddie Nketiah against Leicester City

Ahead of the game at the King Power Stadium, Mikel Arteta explained his decision to start Leandro Trossard up front instead of Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal @Arsenal Back-to-back away wins



Watch the best of the action from our victory over Leicester City Back-to-back away winsWatch the best of the action from our victory over Leicester City ✅ Back-to-back away wins📺 Watch the best of the action from our victory over Leicester City 👇 https://t.co/GQhxqXCTKL

The Arsenal manager indicated that Nketiah had a niggle, saying (via Metro):

"Well we’ve got three games in a very short period. We need everyone fresh. Eddie has been carrying a little thing in the last few games too and Leandro [Trossard] has been doing really well."

When asked about the extent of the striker's niggle, Arteta said:

"It’s not serious and he’s been training but we want everybody fresh and at their best."

With the win against Leicester, Arsenal maintained a two-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League table with a game in hand.

They will next take on Everton on Wednesday, March 1, before meeting AFC Bournemouth on March 4, both at the Emirates Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes