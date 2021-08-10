"Maybe it is my fault" - Tuchel explains Tammy Abraham's situation at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his stand on the situation surrounding Tammy Abraham. The striker is angling towards the exit door at Stamford Bridge after becoming frustrated with the lack of involvement under Tuchel.

Ahead of Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal, Tuchel has now provided his take on the future of Tammy Abraham. The German tactician admitted that the striker had every right to feel disappointed due to the lack of minutes.

Tuchel even went on to suggest that it could even be his own fault, since he did not trust Tammy Abraham as much as some other players in the team. Speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference, Tuchel stated:

He [Abraham] was clearly not happy with the second part of last season. Maybe it was my fault that I did not trust him as much as some other players. But it is now up to him whether he wants to stay and fight for his place or if he wants to move elsewhere. It is a normal situation in football.”

Although Tuchel refused to comment on whether an agreement had been reached to offload Abraham, it seemed as if the Chelsea manager was resigned to losing the striker.

Tuchel on Abraham: He was clearly not happy with the last half of the year. Maybe he has reason not to be happy and maybe it was my fault not to trust him.

Chelsea outcast Tammy Abraham is not short of potential suitors

As uncertainty looms large around his future at Chelsea, Tammy Abraham has emerged as a potential target for several clubs. In addition to Chelsea's bitter rivals Arsenal, both Roma and Atalanta have also been linked as potential destinations for Tammy Abraham.

Lukaku deal announcement won’t be tonight but it’s matter of days. Romelu will fly to London after Monaco step to complete paperworks into his agent headquarters. No problem - it’s 100% done. 🤝🔵 #CFC



No agreement with Atalanta for Abraham - AS Roma and Arsenal are in the race. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2021

Considering the fact that Chelsea are set to welcome Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge, Tammy Abraham is understandably unsettled. With regular involvement unlikely for him as things stand, the 23-year-old wants to try and seek greener pastures.

It is believed Chelsea are not keen on sanctioning a deal to allow Tammy Abraham to join rivals Arsenal. As such, Roma have emerged as the leading contenders for his signature. However, it remains to be seen if Tammy Abraham prefers moving out of London and to a new country.

For now, Tuchel has stressed Abraham is in contention to be involved in the UEFA Super Cup tie against Villarreal. Chelsea are set to lock horns with the Europa League holders at Windsor Park in Belfast on Thursday (IST). The Blues have named a strong squad for the one-off European final.

