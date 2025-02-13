"Maybe they should focus more on chanting for their team" - Real Madrid's Vini Jr aims dig at Manchester City fans for Rodri Ballon d'Or banner

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr made a sly comment at Manchester City fans for their banner when the two sides met in the UEFA Champions League this week. The Brazilian winger said that it gave him more motivation to perform well while suggesting that the supporters should chant more for their own side.

He said (via Sky Sports):

“The banner only gave me more motivation… then they’re fans, so they can do what they want, maybe they should focus more on chanting for their team."

Ahead of the playoff first leg at the Etihad, a banner reading 'Stop crying your heart out' was unveiled along with an image of Rodri holding the Ballon d'Or. Manchester City fans were referring to the Spanish midfielder winning the award over the 24-year-old last year. Los Blancos notably boycotted the ceremony after learning that Vinicius would not win, leading to widespread criticism.

However, the attacker had the last laugh, producing a splendid performance as Real Madrid won 3-2 in the first leg of the play-off clash. He bagged two assists and was a constant threat down the left flank as the Spanish giants scored twice late in the game to overturn a 2-1 deficit. Erling Haaland scored both goals for Manchester City while Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz, and Jude Bellingham got on the scoresheet for their opponents.

Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid strategy that paid off to beat Manchester City

Ancelotti's tactics were successful as they won 3-2.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opened up on the side's pressing tactics in their 3-2 win over Manchester City in the Champions League. The Italian said that they had identified goalkeeper Ederson as a trigger point, opting to press high against him.

He said (via 90min):

"We looked to press high when Ederson had the ball, and to drop to a mid-block when he didn't, with the forwards coming inside and our midfielders not looking to push."

It proved hugely beneficial as Ederson made two costly mistakes that ensured Los Blancos took the advantage heading into the reverse fixture. With the scoreline reading 2-1, his decision to go long proved to be the wrong one as it led to Brahim Diaz's equaliser. Later, he found himself in a terrible position to deal with an onrushing Vinicius Jr, who set up Jude Bellingham for an easy winner.

Manchester City will be hopeful that the 31-year-old can cut down on his mistakes next week as they head to the Santiago Bernabeu. Down a goal on aggregate, they will need a strong performance to overcome the Spanish champions.

