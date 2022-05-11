"Maybe he’s doing a good quote to come back to Manchester United" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hits back at Patrice Evra's comments after Champions League exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit back at former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra who accused him of assembling teams with players who lack personality.

Evra said after City lost to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semis last week:

"Manchester City needs leaders, but Guardiola doesn't want leaders. He doesn't want personality. He's the leader. That's why when they're in trouble they don't want to... they don't have anyone on the pitch to help them. He chooses his teams like that, he can't train people with personality. He did it at Barcelona, but he builds his team to control everyone. When things go wrong, he always decides."

That didn't go down well with Guardiola, who hit back at the former United defender, following City's emphatic 5-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United.

Guardiola was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News:

“I don’t want personality? Well. I don’t agree, Patrice! I don’t play. I need personalities and good players to play on the pitch, otherwise, we will not be…"

It goes without saying that Guardiola has managed some of the most successful players and teams in the game's history. The Spaniard couldn't help but point to the accomplishments of the players he has worked with over the years to counter Evra's claims. He continued:

“I didn’t read it or know (what he’s said). I have had nice, incredible players in my past as a manager at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and here. I could give a good list in terms of their personality and character."

He added:

“Most of them have won World Cups, European (Championships), Champions Leagues and leagues. Maybe Evra is right, or maybe he’s doing a good quote to come back to Manchester United to work there. Maybe there’s a good chance now."

Pep Guardiola concluded:

“Good, Patrice — if we were together, I would show you the personality and character of my players right now that we have, absolutely.”

Pep Guardiola's record with Manchester City so far

The Cityzens returned to winning ways, thrashing Newcastle last weekend.

Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City after leaving Bayern Munich in the summer of 2016. He has taken charge of 348 games at the Etihad, recording an impressive 258 victories, 38 draws and 52 defeats.

The tactician has also won a plethora of honours with the Cityzens. They include three Premier League crowns, four EFL Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields. It's worth noting that the manager on course to add another Premier League title this season.

City are level on points with Liverpool (86) atop the league table but have a game in hand.

