"Maybe he knows more than me" - Klopp responds to Guardiola's claims that everybody in England wants Liverpool to win the Premier League  

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to Pep Guardiola's claim that everyone wants Liverpool to win the Premier League.

Manchester City thrashed Newcastle United 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday. After the match, Pep Guardiola insinuated that his team does not enjoy as much support from the media as the Reds. However, Klopp has suggested that is not the case.

Klopp addressed the media ahead of his side's trip to Villa Park on Tuesday. He also took a jab at City's elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid while Liverpool progressed to the final.

"I don't know how Pep after getting knocked out of CL and of course LFC made it to the final, we played Villarreal, they played Real Madrid. I have no idea if the whole country is supporting us. Maybe he knows more than me."

Manchester City will most certainly be the happier of the two teams after last weekend's round of fixtures in the Premier League. While Guardiola's side eased past Newcastle, the Reds dropped a couple of points with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Liverpool's Premier League aspirations hinge on getting an away victory over Aston Villa

Liverpool need maximum points against Aston Villa to keep their title hopes alive

After the disappointing result against Spurs, The Reds need an instant response, as anything other than a win against Aston Villa could all but end their title aspirations.

The Anfield outfit currently have a three-point deficit against Pep Guardiola's side. They need a victory to keep the title race going and take advantage of any slip-ups by the champions.

Liverpool FC @LFC Getting closer and closer Getting closer and closer 💪

Jurgen Klopp's side are still in the hunt for a unique quadruple, with the FA Cup final against Chelsea and the Champions League final against Real Madrid on the horizon.

This could see their attention divided, while Manchester City only have their final three matches in the Premier League as they look to successfully defend their crown.

The Citizens undeniably hold a significant advantage at the moment but they cannot afford to let their guard down owing to the quality of Klopp's team.

