"Maybe it's a mistake, I don't know" - Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City will not reinforce squad in key position

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the club will not be pursuing the services of a back-up striker in the summer transfer window. The Spaniard claimed that he did not like to work with a 'long, long squad', potentially asserting that they have enough squad depth already.

Norwegian sharpshooter Erling Haaland has started the 2024-25 campaign in fine form, with four goals in the first two Premier League games of the season. Besides the 24-year-old phenom, City have no out-and-out strikers in their squad.

Haaland struggled with a few injury problems during the 2023-24 campaign, missing almost 15 games. However, City had Argentine marksman Julian Alvarez waiting in the wings, ensuring that Guardiola did not face any tactical issues.

In pursuit of a regular starting role, Alvarez recently departed the Etihad Stadium to join Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in a deal reportedly worth up to £81.8 million. Yet, Guardiola maintained that his side could make do without a back-up for their Norwegian sensation.

The 53-year-old said (via Fabrizio Romano and mancity.com):

"Maybe it is a mistake, but I like to work with not a long, long squad. I don't like players not playing for a long time. If you have a long squad with no injuries, ten months without playing, I don't like it. I want everyone involved with a chance to play, the performance of the team is always better."

"I know the group, I know how incredibly serious and professional they are and their commitment in every single game. When you're not completely sure it's better to wait. In winter we have another chance just in case it happens," Guardiola added.

In the 2024-25 season, Manchester City will partake in the Premier League, the revamped UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup. As he aims to win City an unprecedented seventh EPL title in eight years, it will be interesting to see how Guardiola manages his squad and rotations.

"I am happy" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes claim about his squad's depth

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that he is 'happy' with the squad currently at his disposal at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to the club's official website, the Spaniard delivered his thoughts on the first-team players and their roles. While he admitted that he didn't expect Argentine forward Julian Alvarez to leave the club, he re-iterated that they had enough cover until the winter transfer window.

Guardiola said (via mancity.com):

"I am happy with the squad... We didn't expect Julian (Alvarez) to leave. He had conversations with other clubs a long time ago, with his agent... at the end you think maybe he will stay but yeah it happened."

"Of course with many injuries it could be a problem, but hopefully in two months maybe Oscar (Bobb) is back. Phil (Foden) can play there, (James) McAtee can play in that position, (Ilkay) Gundogan, Bernardo (Silva) can play in that position, Erling (Haaland) of course as a different type of player," Guardiola noted.

Up next, Manchester City will be seen in action in a Premier League fixture against West Ham at the London Stadium on August 31.

