"Maybe they need him" - Former Chelsea player urges Thomas Tuchel to sign Premier League star

Former Chelsea defender Scott Minto has urged the Blues to sign Everton star Anthony Gordon before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday, 1 September.

The winger has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks following his excellent run at the end of last season. The young winger played a major part in his boyhood club Everton staying in the Premier League last term. He has also scored in two consecutive matches for the Toffees this season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have lost two of their opening five matches, with their latest loss a 2-1 defeat at Southampton on Tuesday (August 30). Thomas Tuchel's side are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in the summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Minto claimed that Gordon would bring some much-needed passion to the Blues. The presenter proclaimed:

“Chelsea need another central defender and they need an out-and-out striker. And listening to you guys talk about Anthony Gordon, maybe they need him playing with passion as well as skill and technique as well. At the moment, they have a lot of ‘flair players’ but they’re not getting on the ball."

"And in the second half, it was Southampton who stepped it up and fully deserved the three points in the end. It was disappointing for Chelsea and it’s going to be an interesting last couple of days before the transfer window finishes.”

Scott Minto claims it 'wouldn't bother' him if winger didn't play for Chelsea again

Following the defeat at St. Mary's, Minto gave a damning assessment of the Blues' squad, claiming Tuchel's options on the bench simply aren't good enough.

The former left-back took aim at Hakim Ziyech, who has been extremely underwhelming since his move from Ajax in 2020. Minto said:

“I think that Thomas Tuchel did all that he can with what he had on the bench. He went from a three, to a four, to a three again and bringing on all his attacking players that he thought he could in terms of senior professionals, but they just weren’t good enough."

“For me, Hakim Ziyech, it wouldn’t bother me if he didn’t play for Chelsea again. It was difficult for Christian Pulisic coming on but again, he’s another player who has flattered to deceive over the last 18 months or so.

Ziyech has scored just six times for the west London club in 48 Premier League appearances. He is currently behind the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Sam @ChelsSam_ Havertz isn’t a striker.

Mount isn’t a winger.

Chilwell and RJ are better as LB/RB than WBs.

Ziyech, Pulisic were good players as LW and RW.

Gallagher, Ruben and Kova in a midfield 3 > 2.

Too many defenders on the pitch.



Our current system doesn’t suit our players. Havertz isn’t a striker.Mount isn’t a winger.Chilwell and RJ are better as LB/RB than WBs.Ziyech, Pulisic were good players as LW and RW.Gallagher, Ruben and Kova in a midfield 3 > 2.Too many defenders on the pitch.Our current system doesn’t suit our players.

