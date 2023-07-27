"Maybe Neymar is the key to open and complete everything" - Former Arsenal loanee believes PSG star could be a useful signing for Gunners

Former Brazil star Julio Baptista has backed Arsenal to sign Neymar. He believes the PSG star would be perfect for the club and will give it his all to help them win.

Neymar has vowed to stay at PSG this season and fight for his place regardless of what the fans think of him. However, PSG are open to letting him leave as they want to refresh the squad.

Speaking to GOAL, Baptista stated that Neymar likes having the fans' support and is not going to get that at PSG. He has backed the Brazilian to move to Arsenal and start afresh. He said:

"It's interesting. I think Neymar is comfortable at PSG, but maybe the best move for him is to create a new atmosphere at a new club – maybe a club that supports him and gives him all the confidence that he needs. He doesn't have that at PSG. The fans don't like him a lot and maybe it is time to move on and try something different. Why not?"

He added:

"Why not? Arsènal is one of the best clubs in Europe. We know that the last eight or so years, Arsènal have not produced their best or been as competitive. But now, with Arteta, Arsènal have something different. They have started to construct something powerful.

"Why not? Maybe this could be the key. In Brazil we say that you have the house, you have everything, and you just need the key to open it. Maybe Neymar is the key to open and complete everything at Arsenal. He is an incredible player."

Neymar has two years left on his contract and has the option to extend it by another season at the club.

Arsenal told signing Neymar would be a mistake

Darren Bent has said Arsenal should not be thinking about signing Neymar. He believes the Brazilian would disrupt the club and the dressing room.

Bent heaped praise on the PSG star, but added he does not fit it in with Mikel Arteta's squad. He does not want to see the 31-year-old anywhere close to the Emirates. He told talkSPORT:

"I wouldn't like him (at Arsenal). The baggage he comes with. (Neymar is a) fantastic player. But he is the sort of player who could go into the dressing room and obliterate everything. Neymar in his pomp was unbelievable. But there are times when things don't fit."

Neymar has played 173 matches for PSG, scoring 118 goals. He has already lasted at the Ligue1 side a season more than he managed at Barcelona, but has played 7 games fewer, while scoring 13 more times.