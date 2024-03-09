"Maybe not!" - Mark Lawrenson makes big scoreline prediction for Arsenal vs Brentford

Pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Arsenal will secure all three points at the Emirates Stadium against Brentford on Saturday (March 9).

The Gunners come into this London derby with imperious league form, having won each of their last seven matches in the English top flight. In those games, they've scored a stunning 31 goals and conceded just three.

Meanwhile, the Bees managed to give Chelsea a run for their money last weekend and played out a 2-2 draw at home on March 2. Predicting a 3-1 scoreline in favor of the north London club, Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"Arsenal are just scoring for fun, you look back at December when everyone was saying they needed a striker and, well, maybe not! Brentford like these London games but you have to back the Gunners."

Arsenal were lacking goals when they went into the January transfer window, which caused speculation around the signing of a new striker. However, such an investment wasn't forthcoming, and the Gunners are firing with their current squad.

Mikel Arteta's side will temporarily go top of the league standings if they beat Brentford, with Manchester City and Liverpool set to play on Sunday (March 10). Currently, Arsenal (61) are third, two behind leaders Liverpool and one short of Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank's team could be dragged into a relegation scrap if they rack up poor results. They're 15th in the table and six points above the drop zone.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to question on ideal result from Liverpool v Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided a diplomatic response when asked about the ideal result from Liverpool v Manchester City on Sunday, March 10. One would assume that a draw would largely favor the Gunners.

If that's the case and the north Londoners manage to beat Brentford, they would go top and level on points with Liverpool at the end of the gameweek. When quizzed if a draw is what he's looking for, Arteta said (via the club's official website):

"Honestly, it is nothing to do with me. I will sit down with my kids and enjoy the match."

After the weekend's match, Arsenal will prepare for an all-important second-leg round-of-16 Champions League match against Porto (March 12). The Gunners are currently 1-0 down in this tie and will look to turn it around at the Emirates.