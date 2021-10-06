"Maybe one day" - Ex-Chelsea youngster refuses to rule out return and thanks "best academy in the world"

Former Chelsea full-back Tino Livramento has not ruled out a return to Stamford Bridge in the future, but has admitted he is focused on doing well for Southampton.

The England Under-21 international impressed for Southampton in their 3-1 defeat against Chelsea last Saturday, winning the penalty that led to their equalizer.

Chelsea eventually found a way to win the game after Southampton were reduced to 10 men.

Livramento's performance against Chelsea earned him plaudits from fans, pundits and Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. The Chelsea manager said he always saw Livramento’s potential and wanted to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

When Livramento was asked about a potential return to Chelsea, he said:

“Maybe one day, but I’m just enjoying my football at the moment at Southampton, that’s where my head’s at right now. Just trying to pick up as many points as possible and improving individually.

“It was never going to be easy. Not being with coaches that have seen me grow from seven to 18, was never going to be easy. You just have to look at what is best for you and have good people around you who want what is best for you, a good agent, dad and family. Everything just fell into place.”

Livramento also thanked the Chelsea academy for helping him become the player he is today.

"I’ll never have a bad word to say about how Chelsea treated me growing up and developing me into the player I am today. It’s probably the best academy in the world that anyone would want to go to and develop."

Chelsea have a buy-back clause for Tino Livramento

Chelsea reportedly inserted a buy-back clause while selling Livramento to Southampton this past summer, and will be able to re-sign him for around £25 million.

The 18-year-old has featured in all seven league games for Southampton so far this season, and has put in some stellar displays that belie his age.

He is developing well, but it’s hard to see a return to Chelsea any time soon considering the talent the Blues have at their disposal.

Cesar Azpilicueta isn’t getting any younger, but Reece James is expected to play at right-back for the foreseeable future. James is perhaps the definition of a modern-day full-back, so Livramento will have to vastly improve his skillset to match up to the England international.

Still only 18, Livramento has a lot of time to become one of the best in the Premier League.

