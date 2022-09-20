“Maybe one day I will go to one of these clubs, you never know what the future holds” – 26-year-old defender appears to drop hint on Chelsea move

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has dropped a hint about a possible move to Chelsea in the future.

While speaking to French TV channel Telefoot (via Evening Standard), the World Cup-winning French defender has claimed that he considered an exit from Bayern Munich this summer.

Telefoot has reported that Chelsea were interested in the 26-year-old's services during the summer.

Apart from the Blues, the defender also attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus.

Pavard has entered the final two years of his deal with Bayern Munich having enjoyed plenty of success at the Allianz Arena since his move in 2019.

The Frenchman has won three Bundesliga titles and one Champions League with the Bavarian giants and has admitted that he considered a move this summer.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Pavard: "I'm not a natural right-back, I'm more of a centre-back. But I'm learning. The only critics I listen to are those of my coaches and people close to me. I ignore the rest" [ @telefoot_TF1 Pavard: "I'm not a natural right-back, I'm more of a centre-back. But I'm learning. The only critics I listen to are those of my coaches and people close to me. I ignore the rest" [@telefoot_TF1] https://t.co/VQPE9DqCIH

Pavard has claimed that his agent was approached by several clubs but Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsman convinced him to stay. He told Telefoot (via Evening Standard):

“I questioned myself, I had calls from different clubs with my agent. Afterwards, I had the Bayern coach with whom we spoke and with whom we have a good relationship. He made me understand that I was in his plans, that I was important for the team."

The Chelsea target has revealed that he could be on the move in the future but is now fully focused on Bayern Munich. He added:

“Maybe one day I will go to one of these clubs, you never know what the future holds. I’m still a year at Bayern Munich. Afterwards, we have time to project ourselves.”

Benjamin Pavard could be a brilliant addition to Chelsea

Benjamin Pavard is the manager's absolute dream thanks to his versatility and unique skillset.

The Frenchman is capable of playing anywhere in the back-four and is also more than adept at playing as a number six.

During his time at Bayern Munich, Pavard has mostly played at right-back and is also a regular for France in that position.

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd Pavard on Didier Deschamps: "He is an important person for me. He came to see me in Stuttgart when no one was looking. I owe him a lot. I would die for him on the pitch." [ @telefoot_TF1 Pavard on Didier Deschamps: "He is an important person for me. He came to see me in Stuttgart when no one was looking. I owe him a lot. I would die for him on the pitch." [ @telefoot_TF1 ] https://t.co/wk8JM9MJv1

Thanks to his versatility, Pavard could be a brilliant addition to any side and Chelsea are no exception.

The Blues already have such a player in their ranks in skipper Cesar Azpilicueta but the Spaniard is at the dusk of his career.

Pavard would be a brilliant successor to the Chelsea captain, offering Graham Potter plenty of tactical options.

The World Cup winner is also rich with experience at the highest level and that will be an added advantage.

