"Maybe we remind him who Real Madrid is" - Florentino Perez takes a dig at PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has taken a dig at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi while speaking at the club members' assembly. Perez was discussing the Super League, which notably received backlash when he first proposed it and failed to hit the ground running.

According to Perez, the PSG president had to be reminded of Los Blancos' success and history (via Marca):

“Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Real Madrid launched the Super League because they’re afraid of competition. Maybe we remind him who Real Madrid is, the most successful club in history. We are the kings of Europe.”

Perez also reminded the club's members about the main aim of the Super League:

"The Super League has never been closed in a specific format. We believe that it can be varied depending on the different contexts. The objective of the Super League is to modernize football."

The Super League was notably created as a direct rival to the UEFA Champions League, which Los Blancos have won a remarkable 14 times. However, the announcement of the league in 2021 was not taken kindly by fans, some players, and even other clubs who didn't want to participate in it.

Much of the widespread opposition was based on the elitist nature of the Super League, as it would contain only the biggest clubs on the continent.

PSG president Al-Khelaifi slams Real Madrid for Champions League celebration

The PSG president spoke in condemning words about the Madridistas during the General Assembly of the Eurpean Club Association. According to Al-Khelaifi, Los Blancos had no reason to celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League after their decision to push for the Super League (via Goal):

"The strange thing is that they celebrate winning the club competition of UEFA. It’s the best club competition in the world. It’s very strange that you go against the already existing and fantastic club competition, but that you participate, celebrate, and enjoy winning the title, which seems to me very strange, honestly."

The Madridistas wouldn't mind the reproachful words from the president of the Parisian giants, having beaten his team on their way to their Champions League triumph. Notably, PSG are yet to win a Champions League trophy, with much of their investments towards the coveted trophy failing to bear fruit.

