"Maybe it is something we need" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim on receiving boos from fans after their loss to ASEAN All Stars

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has reacted to fans booing them after their 1-0 loss to ASEAN All Stars in Malaysia on May 28. The friendly loss came after their disappointing end to the 2024-25 season as they went trophyless.

After a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in their final Premier League clash, Amorim's side travelled to Malaysia for their friendly against ASEAN All Stars. However, Thai League 1 star Maung Maung Lwin from Lamphun Warriors scored the only goal of the game in the second half to beat the Red Devils at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. The crushing defeat led to local fans booing Manchester United after the final whistle.

In the post-match press conference, Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim admitted that his side needed the boos from fans for their disastrous performance. He said (via GOAL):

"I always feel guilty of the performance of the team since I am here in the first game. I am guilty, then the boos from the fans, maybe it is something we need because every game that we lost in the Premier League, they were always there. I felt that when we finished every time the supporters were with us. Let's see for next season."

Amorim added:

"We should perform better. We were slow, we don’t have in us to win every exercise in training, and every game, the important thing is we had no injuries. With some players, it was a risk, but we wanted to show respect to the fans. We should win with these kind of games."

Ruben Amorim's first partial season at Manchester United saw them record their worst-ever finish in the Premier League as they stood 15th in the rankings. The Red Devils also suffered a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final, securing no European football for next season.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim claims they don't need a "big squad" with no Champions League football next season

Ahead of Manchester United's friendly against ASEAN All Stars, coach Ruben Amorim detailed his plans for next season. The Portuguese tactician claimed the Red Devils do not require a big squad as they will not be playing Champions League football. He said (via Sky Sports):

"We always prepare two plans. With and without the Champions League. Without the Champions League, we also don't need a big squad. We can control the squad in a better way. Then we have a plan, that is to bring in some new players, but our big plan is to improve the team we have, to improve the Academy."

The Red Devils boss continued:

"It was the past, so it can be the future. It can't change much because of Financial Fair Play, we are not allowed to do much, even with the Champions League, so we are prepared. It was important to finish the [current] season, we needed to close that chapter."

Manchester United have another friendly lined up this week, as they are set to face the Hong Kong national team on Friday, May 30. The match will be their final friendly game in Asia, before Amorim focuses on the transfer market and prepares for next season.

