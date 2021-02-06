“Maybe in two or three weeks” – Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reveals expected date for Eden Hazard's return

Zinedine Zidane is hopeful that Real Madrid star Eden Hazard will return from his latest injury in two to three weeks. The Belgian suffered a muscle injury that has sidelined him once again this season.

Hazard broke into the scene at Lille, before joining Chelsea in the summer of 2012. The Belgian hit the ground running in the Premier League and soon became a household name. He went on to play 352 games for the Blues over seven seasons, scoring 110 goals, before making the much-awaited move to Real Madrid in 2019. However, his time at Santiago Bernabeu has been riddled with injuries so far.

Speaking at a press conference, Zidane expressed his sympathy for the player, admitting he was going through testing times. However, the Real Madrid manager remained hopeful that Hazard would return to his best form after recovery.

“It's not an easy time for the footballer. I'm sure it's a matter of time before we see him back playing and hopefully, he won't pick up another injury. Hopefully, when he recovers, we see the best Hazard, maybe in two or three weeks when he recovers."

The Real Madrid star has already missed a chunk of the season due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19. Hazard has appeared 13 times for the Los Blancos this season and has found the back of the net thrice.

Eden Hazard unlucky with the injury, says the Real Madrid boss

The Real Madrid manager rued the Belgian’s back luck and remained adamant that the team needed Hazard. Zidane also revealed that the player himself is determined to get back to full fitness.

“I think it's a bit of bad luck. It's not been easy on the player. We have to maintain a positive attitude. He's a great player, we need him back 100 percent.”

“Do you think he's happy with what's going on? Well, no. He's doing what he can to be in good shape, but you know in the life of a player you can be injured. We'll have to look at maybe changing something and improve this situation. He's the first player who wants to be fine, of course.”

Hazard is expected to miss four games in the league and could also be a doubt for Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League game against Atalanta later this month.