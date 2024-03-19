"Maybe he will come here" - Sadio Mane makes audacious claim on outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 

Former Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has jokingly made an audacious claim that he would love to hire Jurgen Klopp. The Senegal international is the majority shareholder of fourth-tier French outfit Bourges Foot 18 and joked that he could hire his former manager at his club.

Mane, who currently plies his trade for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr took over at Bourges Foot 18 last October. The former Bayern Munich attacker visited the club ahead of the international break and opened up on Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down as Liverpool manager.

The 31-year-old hailed the impact Klopp made at the Merseyside giants as well as on him as a player. The former Reds hero labelled Klopp as a 'living legend' and joked that he would bring the German to manage his club. Mane said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

“He said he was leaving Liverpool? Maybe he will come here (laughs). He is someone who left his mark on world football, and personally, he contributed a lot to my progress."

The Al-Nassr attacker added:

“He is a great man, a living legend, who brought a lot, a lot to Liverpool. All the work he did there will, I think, be forever engraved in the memory of all the supporters.”

Mane was one of the pivotal players for Jurgen Klopp in turning the fortunes of Liverpool around. He was snapped up by Klopp from Southampton for just £34 million and went on to become a cult hero at Anfield.

During his time at the club, Mane made 269 appearances for the Reds, scoring 120 goals, providing 48 assists and winning six trophies. He left for Bayern Munich in 2022 and eventually joined Al-Nassr in 2023.

Liverpool warned that they might have to lose an academy graduate soon

Former Everton and Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard has warned Liverpool that they might have to let Caoimhín Kelleher leave in the summer. Howard has claimed that the Ireland international is too good to deputize for Alisson Becker.

The former USA international has claimed that Kelleher has every right to seek regular first-team football given his quality. He has also remarked that a host of teams could be lining up for the 25-year-old's signature. Howard said:

"I think this will give him a really good taste of football and think, ‘I can play at this level, I can be a number one somewhere.' And by the way, it might not be his decision, I think there’ll be a lot of teams knocking on Liverpool’s door saying, 'We want this kid.’ He’s very, very good.”

Kelleher joined the Merseyside giants back in 2015 from Irish side Ringmahon Rangers and has been at the club since. Jurgen Klopp, despite having one of the best goalkeepers in the world Alisson Becker at his disposal, has kept his trust in the Irishman and has turned towards him whenever possible.

The German manager has relied on Kelleher in cup games while also favoring him over Alisson in the Europa League this campaign. With Alisson currently out with an injury, Kelleher is having an extended run between the sticks and has shown his true quality. The 25-year-old has played 22 games across competitions this season, keeping five clean sheets while conceding 25 times.