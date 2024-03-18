"There’ll be a lot of teams knocking" - Liverpool warned that star player might opt to leave this summer by ex-Premier League goalkeeper

Former Premier League goalkeeper Tim Howard has warned Liverpool that they might have to let Caoimhín Kelleher go in the summer. The former Everton and Manchester United keeper has insisted that the Irishman is too good to serve as a deputy to Alisson Becker.

Howard has claimed that Kelleher might look to play as the first-choice keeper at another club rather than staying as the number two behind Alisson at Liverpool. The United States football icon also reckons that several teams could be queuing up for the 25-year-old's signature.

The 45-year-old said, as quoted by Dave OCKOP:

"I think this will give him a really good taste of football and think, ‘I can play at this level, I can be a number one somewhere.' And by the way, it might not be his decision, I think there’ll be a lot of teams knocking on Liverpool’s door saying, 'We want this kid.’ He’s very, very good.”

Kelleher joined Liverpool back in 2015 from Irish side Ringmahon Rangers and has been at the club since. Jurgen Klopp has shown immense trust in the Irishman as Alisson's backup and Kelleher has hardly let his manager down.

Klopp has relied on Kelleher in cup games while also favoring him over Alisson in the Europa League this campaign. The 11-time capped Ireland international is now enjoying an extended run between the sticks with Alisson Becker out injured.

Kelleher has played 22 games across competitions this season, keeping five clean sheets while conceding 25 times. He has caught the eye with his exceptional shot-stopping, ability to rush out of his area and his ability with the ball at his feet.

Liverpool keen on versatile Borussia Dortmund attacker: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen on a move for Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. The Dutch attacker has been impressive for the German giants since his move from PSV Eindhoven in 2021.

The 25-year-old, who is capable of playing on either flank as well as a number nine, has so far contributed with 32 goals and 19 assists in 106 games for Der BVB. As per reports, a host of clubs are keen on Malen's signature including the Merseyside giants.

It has been claimed that Malen would want to know the Reds' plans for the future, with Jurgen Klopp leaving in the summer before making a decision regarding his future. Dortmund are understood to be keen on retaining their star attacker but could sell him if their asking price of €60 million is matched.