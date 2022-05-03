"Maybe that will happen" - Tottenham forward makes bold claim on Manchester United links 

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn has given a bold response to rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer.

New United manager Erik ten Hag has been announced as the Red Devils' next manager, and he'ss set to oversee a huge overhaul of the squad at Old Trafford. According to MEN, Ten Hag is a huge admirer of the Dutch winger and tried to bring him to Ajax last summer.

Bergwijn has reacted to rumours that he could once again be a target for Ten Hag, telling Dutch news outlet AD:

"I haven't spoken to him yet. But who knows, maybe that will happen."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Steven Bergwijn on recently having been in contact with Erik ten Hag: "I haven't spoken to him yet, but who knows, maybe that will happen." [#MUFC twitter.com/utdplug/status… UtdPlug @UtdPlug JUST IN:



Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn could become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag revolution at Manchester United as Red Devils consider £20m move. #MUFC JUST IN:Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn could become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag revolution at Manchester United as Red Devils consider £20m move. @Jack_Gaughan 🚨🇳🇱 JUST IN: Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn could become the first signing of the Erik ten Hag revolution at Manchester United as Red Devils consider £20m move. @Jack_Gaughan #MUFC 🔴👀 Steven Bergwijn on recently having been in contact with Erik ten Hag: "I haven't spoken to him yet, but who knows, maybe that will happen." [ @ADnl ✅ Steven Bergwijn on recently having been in contact with Erik ten Hag: "I haven't spoken to him yet, but who knows, maybe that will happen." [@ADnl] #MUFC 🇳🇱 twitter.com/utdplug/status…

The 24-year-old has not been a mainstay in Antonio Conte's side. He has made 22 Premier League appearances this season, scoring three goals and contributing one assist. He desires more game time, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on the horizon. Bergwijn told AD in this regard:

"It's important to me that I'm going to play now. Ajax would certainly be an option (as a transfer destination).

He continued:

“A return to the Netherlands would certainly be an option for me. The World Cup is coming. Mr (Louis) van Gaal, the national coach, brought me into the squad last time, even though I didn't play much."

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - Bergwijn after the game vs Leicester today: “A starting spot here? I don’t think so to be honest. It’s a complicated story for me. I don’t play much. Ajax could be an option for me, a return to The Netherlands could be an option for me. The World Cup is coming.” [ - Bergwijn after the game vs Leicester today: “A starting spot here? I don’t think so to be honest. It’s a complicated story for me. I don’t play much. Ajax could be an option for me, a return to The Netherlands could be an option for me. The World Cup is coming.” [ @ADnl 🚨 - Bergwijn after the game vs Leicester today: “A starting spot here? I don’t think so to be honest. It’s a complicated story for me. I don’t play much. Ajax could be an option for me, a return to The Netherlands could be an option for me. The World Cup is coming.” [@ADnl] https://t.co/i38vIUVXqY

Manchester United could have an influx of Dutch talent this summer

De Jong is a reported transfer target for Manchester United.

With Erik ten Hag set to take charge, the club has already been linked with moves for many Dutch internationals.

Barcelona duo Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have been touted with a £100 million move to Old Trafford. Fichajes (via BarcaUniversal) reports that the duo could be targeted in a swap deal involving Manchester United duo Alex Telles and Scott McTominay. Jurrien Timber is another Dutch international being linked with a move.

According to Rudy Galetti, the Ajax centre-back is a target for Ten Hag, who could look to have the versatile defender fill in at both right-back and in the heart of his defence.

Donny Van de Beek will return to Manchester United from Everton this summer, which for many fans could feel like a new signing. The Dutchman flourished under Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax, and he could be afforded more game time under his former manager.

With Berwijn also having linked with United, a Dutch revolution could ensue at Old Trafford this summer under Ten Hag.

Edited by Bhargav