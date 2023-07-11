"Maybe he will be the most important player in Turkish football history" - Former Barcelona star makes claim about Real Madrid's Arda Guler

Former Barcelona star Arda Turan has backed new Real Madrid signing Arda Guler to become the biggest star in Turkish football. He believes that the player will carry the country's football ahead.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona to sign Guler from Fenerbahce last week after offering to pay over his release clause. They agreed a €30 million deal, which includes a €10 million in add-ons, instead of paying the €17.5 million clause.

Speaking to TRT Spor, Turan claimed that Guler was on his way to lead Turkish football in the future. He added that the teenager could become the most important player in Turkish history and said:

"Arda Güler is very precious, very valuable. He will carry us much ahead. Arda will be one of our greatest representatives, maybe he will be the most important player in Turkish football history."

Guler is set to stay at Santiago Bernabeu this season, and will not be loaned out.

Arda Guler reveals why he picked Real Madrid over Barcelona

Arda Guler has claimed that he was not interested in signing for any other club once Real Madrid registered their interest.

Speaking at his unveiling, Guler said:

"This is the most important club in the world and I feel very happy and proud to be here. Many clubs have approached me, but Real Madrid was my preference. I want to bring all my football and talent to Real Madrid."

He added:

"I'm best in the centre of midfield. But it's not important because I want to earn my position. I want to be an offensive player and create goal scoring situations. The position is up to the coach. I play well in the centre and also on the right wing."

When quizzed about the competition for his place in the midfield, Guler added:

"There are a lot of good players. I'm ready to compete and I'm going to earn my position, I'm going to give it everything to earn my place at the club. I want to stay and play here. If I get a chance to play I will take it. I'm not contemplating any other possibility. I've been offered to play and that's what I'm going to do."

Barcelona sporting director Deco flew to Turkey to seal the deal for Arda Guler but failed to convince the player.

Poll : 0 votes