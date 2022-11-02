"Maybe he has the World Cup in the back of his mind" - Lionel Messi could be thinking about Argentina and World Cup says PSG teammate Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos has claimed that his teammate Lionel Messi could be thinking about the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The grandest showpiece in world football, the FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in less than three weeks' time. Qatar are set to create history by becoming the first Arabian country to host the biggest competition in world football.

PSG defender Ramos, who knows what winning the World Cup feels like, has claimed that Messi could be focused on the tournament with Argentina. The Argentine superstar came close to FIFA World Cup glory with Argentina back in 2014 as his side lost 1-0 against Germany in the final.

Ramos has claimed that his teammate Lionel Messi is always focused and remains a player who can make a difference. The Spaniard has also admitted that he feels privileged to share the dressing room with the Argentine at PSG.

Ramos has claimed that Messi could have the World Cup in mind as he continues to impress on the pitch on a weekly basis. Canal Supporters quoted Ramos as saying:

“Messi is always at the top level. He continues to be one of the most decisive players in the world. It is a privilege to have him on our team.

"I see him very focused, like last year. Maybe he has the World Cup in the back of his mind, but he is focused on being good on the pitch."

Messi has been on fire for PSG this campaign after a pretty underwhelming season by his standards last time out. The Argentine maestro has scored 12 goals and has provided 13 assists in 17 games across all competitions so far this season.

Several of the PSG superstars including Lionel Messi will be contending for FIFA World Cup glory

PSG have some of the biggest superstars in world football who are all pivotal figures for their respective countries.

Messi has been the star of Argentine football and expectations will be massive from him as he will captain his country in the FIFA World Cup.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have scored PSG's last 18 goals in the Champions League Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have scored PSG's last 18 goals in the Champions League 😳 https://t.co/QoPSnIZIgq

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be key players for Brazil and reigning world champions France, respectively.

Ramos, a FIFA World Cup winner with Spain in 2010, however, has not been favored by Spain boss Luis Enrique. We will have to wait and see whether he manages to impress the Spanish manager and make it to the final squad.

