"Mbappe captain masterclass", "Koeman Out" - Twitter explodes as 'frightening' France dominate Netherlands in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier

Kylian Mbappe's brace led France to a 4-0 thrashing of the Netherlands in their first UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday (March 24). Les Bleus handed new Oranje boss Ronald Koeman a heavy defeat in his first game in charge.
France raced into a 3-0 lead inside 21 minutes in a lopsided first half. Their first arrived in just the second minute when Antoine Griezmann and Mbappe linked up superbly. Mbappe threaded an astute pass to the Atletico Madrid attacker who curled a brilliant first-time finish past goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.
Didier Deschamps' side grabbed their second in the eighth minute through Dayot Upamecano. Griezmann sent a wicked free-kick toward the unsighted Cillessen. He failed to deal with the effort, and Upamecano was on hand to fire home from close range.
Mbappe scored his first of the night in the 21st minute after some wonderful play from Randal Kolo Muani. The striker cleverly dummied Aurelien Tchouameni's pass, which the PSG man raced on to. He then placed home his 37th international goal and first as Les Bleus captain.
France were in complete control, dominating Netherlands, who struggled to deal with Didier Deschamps' attack as Koeman endured a nightmare first half in his first game in charge of Oranje.
The hosts nearly extended their lead in the 58th minute when Kingsley Coman broke forward. He played in Randal Kolo Muani, but the Eintracht Frankfurt frontman sent his volley over the bar.
The Netherlands rarely threatened, and Moussa Diaby thought he had scored in the 86th minute. The French winger had the ball in the back of the net but was adjudged offside.
Les Bleus clinched their fourth goal in the 88th minute, with Mbappe grabbing his second of the night. The PSG striker left Dutch duo Jurrien Timber and Daley Blind floored with dazzling trickery before striking a superb effort into the bottom right corner.
The Netherlands were handed a chance to score a consolation goal in the 90+5th minute when they were awarded a penalty. However, Memphis Depay's penalty was well saved by French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who also prevented a follow-up as well.
Deschamps' men sailed to a comfortable win at the Stade de France. Next up is a trip to the Aviva Stadium to face the Republic of Ireland on Monday (March 27). One fan lauded the new French captain following his sumptuous brace:
Another already wants Koeman to be dismissed:
A third fan was scared by Les Bleus' annihilation of the Oranje:
France boss Didier Deschamps explains Kylian Mbappe captaincy decision
Didier Deschamps appointed Mbappe as France's new captain after former skipper Hugo Lloris' retirement earlier this year. The PSG striker was handed the armband despite his young age of 24, while Griezmann has been given the vice-captaincy.
The France manager explained his decision to name Mbappe the nation's new captain, telling French outlet Telefoot:
"Kylian Mbappe is the new ccaptain. Antoine Griezmann is the vice-captain. Kylian ticks all the boxes to have this responsibility. On the pitch as well as within the squad, by being a key element."
There were reports that Griezmann was frustrated by Deschamps' decision. The PSG frontman admitted before the game that the duo had spoken about the captaincy. Judging by their exploits against the Oranje, there seems to no problem between Griezmann and the new French captain.