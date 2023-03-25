"Mbappe captain masterclass", "Koeman Out" - Twitter explodes as 'frightening' France dominate Netherlands in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier

Kylian Mbappe's brace led France to a 4-0 thrashing of the Netherlands in their first UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday (March 24). Les Bleus handed new Oranje boss Ronald Koeman a heavy defeat in his first game in charge.

France raced into a 3-0 lead inside 21 minutes in a lopsided first half. Their first arrived in just the second minute when Antoine Griezmann and Mbappe linked up superbly. Mbappe threaded an astute pass to the Atletico Madrid attacker who curled a brilliant first-time finish past goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

Didier Deschamps' side grabbed their second in the eighth minute through Dayot Upamecano. Griezmann sent a wicked free-kick toward the unsighted Cillessen. He failed to deal with the effort, and Upamecano was on hand to fire home from close range.

Mbappe scored his first of the night in the 21st minute after some wonderful play from Randal Kolo Muani. The striker cleverly dummied Aurelien Tchouameni's pass, which the PSG man raced on to. He then placed home his 37th international goal and first as Les Bleus captain.

France were in complete control, dominating Netherlands, who struggled to deal with Didier Deschamps' attack as Koeman endured a nightmare first half in his first game in charge of Oranje.

The hosts nearly extended their lead in the 58th minute when Kingsley Coman broke forward. He played in Randal Kolo Muani, but the Eintracht Frankfurt frontman sent his volley over the bar.

The Netherlands rarely threatened, and Moussa Diaby thought he had scored in the 86th minute. The French winger had the ball in the back of the net but was adjudged offside.

Les Bleus clinched their fourth goal in the 88th minute, with Mbappe grabbing his second of the night. The PSG striker left Dutch duo Jurrien Timber and Daley Blind floored with dazzling trickery before striking a superb effort into the bottom right corner.

The Netherlands were handed a chance to score a consolation goal in the 90+5th minute when they were awarded a penalty. However, Memphis Depay's penalty was well saved by French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who also prevented a follow-up as well.

Deschamps' men sailed to a comfortable win at the Stade de France. Next up is a trip to the Aviva Stadium to face the Republic of Ireland on Monday (March 27). One fan lauded the new French captain following his sumptuous brace:

"Mbappe captain masterclass."

Another already wants Koeman to be dismissed:

"Koeman Out!"

A third fan was scared by Les Bleus' annihilation of the Oranje:

"France look frightening like."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a facile win for Deschamps' side:

Baz ㄣ⃒ @Baz11_ Mbappé the best on the planet. Mbappé the best on the planet.

Lorch’s wifey❤️ @DineoManamela1 Mbappe is the GOAT he thinks he is🤝 Mbappe is the GOAT he thinks he is🤝🐐

M 🫵 @7BallonsDOr This Mbappe’s France is a supertem. Unreal This Mbappe’s France is a supertem. Unreal

Nil נילי @NiliSaar72 France destroying Netherlands France destroying Netherlands

FansArena @FansArena4

Mbappe and Griezmann This duo at international level are deadly.Mbappe and Griezmann This duo at international level are deadly.Mbappe and Griezmann 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/NNpEKoWwAM

typexy @typ3xy @janufooty Wow griezmann is so good when he is freed from Atleti... @janufooty Wow griezmann is so good when he is freed from Atleti...

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Ronald Koeman didn't include Frimpong because of our system and because "he should be able to defend well in the first place."



Jokes on him. Ronald Koeman didn't include Frimpong because of our system and because "he should be able to defend well in the first place." Jokes on him.

Raphi @BCN_Raphi @TheEuropeanLad Koeman just ain’t good enough. Respect to him trusting young players tho @TheEuropeanLad Koeman just ain’t good enough. Respect to him trusting young players tho

Leftings @Leftings @TheEuropeanLad Koeman sacked the moment he gets back. Horrible showing. @TheEuropeanLad Koeman sacked the moment he gets back. Horrible showing.

Dame @DamianEsene Is there a young French player similar to Griezmann? Griezmann is the glue In This French team Is there a young French player similar to Griezmann? Griezmann is the glue In This French team

☆ @LM10G7 griezmann cooking in the match is all i care about tbh griezmann cooking in the match is all i care about tbh

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐅𝐂𝐁 ™ @MisionChampions



France's new era is off to a flying start



#EURO2024 All love for Mbappe and GriezmannFrance's new era is off to a flying start All love for Mbappe and Griezmann ❤️ France's new era is off to a flying start 🇫🇷 #EURO2024 https://t.co/2EOQiy3v1i

Darcey @darcey355 Kolo Muani is okay but has that a bottler gene Kolo Muani is okay but has that a bottler gene

millie 🇫🇷 @formula1millie GRIEZMANN AND MBAPPÉ GOAL!!! IM LIVING GRIEZMANN AND MBAPPÉ GOAL!!! IM LIVING https://t.co/04FKYw8y2d

Patrick Duverne @DJpatRovers1 The pace France have in attack should be illegal The pace France have in attack should be illegal

Dean 🇱🇻⚽️ @dean1874 🙃 France look frightening like France look frightening like 😨🙃

ひ @capo2k_ Scary to imagine how good france’ll be when those two mzi’s rabiot and muani get booted and kante and nkunku get fit again Scary to imagine how good france’ll be when those two mzi’s rabiot and muani get booted and kante and nkunku get fit again

Romt @Romt78 LVG saw the dross in the Netherlands team and said, ain't no way this side is winning matches without a back 5.



Megamind Koeman, back 4 with VVD (low on confidence) and Timber, protected by Kenneth Taylor, Wijnaldum (past his best), and Xavi to protect



Complete circus. LVG saw the dross in the Netherlands team and said, ain't no way this side is winning matches without a back 5. Megamind Koeman, back 4 with VVD (low on confidence) and Timber, protected by Kenneth Taylor, Wijnaldum (past his best), and Xavi to protect Complete circus.

France boss Didier Deschamps explains Kylian Mbappe captaincy decision

Deschamps (left) appointed Griezmann as vice-captain.

Didier Deschamps appointed Mbappe as France's new captain after former skipper Hugo Lloris' retirement earlier this year. The PSG striker was handed the armband despite his young age of 24, while Griezmann has been given the vice-captaincy.

The France manager explained his decision to name Mbappe the nation's new captain, telling French outlet Telefoot:

"Kylian Mbappe is the new ccaptain. Antoine Griezmann is the vice-captain. Kylian ticks all the boxes to have this responsibility. On the pitch as well as within the squad, by being a key element."

There were reports that Griezmann was frustrated by Deschamps' decision. The PSG frontman admitted before the game that the duo had spoken about the captaincy. Judging by their exploits against the Oranje, there seems to no problem between Griezmann and the new French captain.

