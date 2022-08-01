“Mbappe changed his job”, “next Lionel Messi will do it also” – Fans react hilariously to what Neymar did after PSG win Trophee des Champions against Nantes

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. starred as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lifted the Trophee des Champions on Sunday (July 31).

The Parisians beat FC Nantes 4-0 to lift their first piece of silverware of the 2022-23 season. Messi opened the scoring after rounding the goalkeeper from Neymar's deflected through-ball. The Brazilian scored a free-kick right on the stroke of half-time before netting a second from the penalty spot late in the second half.

Sergio Ramos also found the back of the net to hand PSG a comfortable victory. After the match, Neymar was seen handing out the winners' medals to his teammates. This inevitably drew some humorous reactions from the club's fans on Twitter.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside



𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐧𝐮𝐢𝐭 à toutes et tous 🏅 Après son doublé, @neymarjr à la distribution des 𝒎𝒆́𝒅𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒔𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐧𝐮𝐢𝐭 à toutes et tous 🏅 Après son doublé, @neymarjr à la distribution des 𝒎𝒆́𝒅𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒔 ✨𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐧𝐮𝐢𝐭 à toutes et tous ❤️💙 https://t.co/L0qM8r7Rho

One fan jokingly dragged forward Kylian Mbappe into the mix and wrote:

"Mbappe changed his job 😭😭😭"

Another user tweeted:

"Mbappe hired him to do that next Lionel messi will do it also 🤞💯 mbappe the boss"

Dr. Dembele 👨🏻‍⚕️ @Fifa202333333 mbappe the boss @CFC_Janty Mbappe hired him to do that next Lionel messi will do it also 🤞mbappe the boss @CFC_Janty Mbappe hired him to do that next Lionel messi will do it also 🤞💯 mbappe the boss

Here are some more reactions to PSG's win and Neymar's post-match antics:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi wins another trophy and adds the MVP of the Trophee des Champions to an already busy cabinet Messi wins another trophy and adds the MVP of the Trophee des Champions to an already busy cabinet 🏆🐐 https://t.co/3qt4DQrVkV

J. @Messilizer He has the best personality in football for me, what a joker. Neymar handing the medals out like he’s part of the staffHe has the best personality in football for me, what a joker. Neymar handing the medals out like he’s part of the staff 😭 He has the best personality in football for me, what a joker.

‘ @ftblphanatics can’t even get legends for plastic trophies @CFC_Janty Farmers leaguecan’t even get legends for plastic trophies @CFC_Janty Farmers league 😭 can’t even get legends for plastic trophies

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. hope for better 2022-23 season at PSG

PSG are in the middle of a rebuild after their disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Though they lifted the Ligue 1 title, the Parisians fell short in both the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France.

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. endured underwhelming individual seasons, which was a major reason for the French giants' struggles. Messi scored just 11 times across all competitions while recording 15 assists last season.

The Brazilian, meanwhile, spent much of his time on the sidelines. He played only 28 times across all competitions, leaving much of the heavy lifting in attack for Kylian Mbappe.

The Parisians have made some interesting moves in the ongoing transfer window after replacing Mauricio Pochettino with Christophe Galtier. They have brought in the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Vitinha and Nordi Mukiele while letting go of Alphonse Areola, Angel Di Maria and Xavi Simons.

The Parisians are rumored to be keen on more outgoings, with Le Parisien (via the Mirror) reporting that as many as 11 players could be shipped out. The report mentioned Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Idrissa Gana Gueye among others.

Out of those players, Wijnaldum and Gueye seem to be the closest to leaving the Parc des Princes. As per Fabrizio Romano, PSG are in contact with AS Roma about Wijnaldum. Romano also reported that Everton are closing in on a reunion with Gueye.

