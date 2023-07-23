"Mbappe is coming," "Man is cooking" - Real Madrid fans believe PSG star Kylian Mbappe is set to join the club after Florentino Perez's comments

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has refused to talk about Kylian Mbappe. He was focused on voting in the Spanish general election today and was not interested in club talks.

PSG are keen on selling Mbappe this summer and the Frenchman's dream club remains Real Madrid. However, they have not agreed to a deal just yet and the striker has also not made up his mind about moving this summer.

Speaking to the media when he was out voting today, Perez stated that he was calm about the Mbappe situation. He was quoted by The Madrid Zone as saying:

"Mbappé? Today it's time to vote for the elections. Calm? I'm always calm."

However, Madridistas were confident that the president refusing to shut down the rumors meant the move was on. Here are a few tweets from the excited fans:

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Florentino Perez before signing Luis Figo in 2000 — “I am calm.” Florentino Perez before signing Luis Figo in 2000 — “I am calm.” pic.twitter.com/cLcL1AuDyR

robesz @madridistahun00 @theMadridZone Monday it's time to pick up the phone, Presi

Florentino Perez claims Kylian Mbappe's dream is to play for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid last summer when his contract at PSG was expiring. However, he penned a new 2-year deal with the option of a third at the business end of the season to end the speculation surrounding his future.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Florentino Perez expressed his surprise at the decision. He claimed that the striker wanted to join Los Blancos but changed his decision in a way that left him bemused:

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August, and they didn't let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid, and like 15 days before, he changed the situation. This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring. He is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes. He is offered other things. He is pressured, and he is already another footballer."

Perez added:

"There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player. He can win more than others, but it is a collective sport, and we have values and principles that we cannot change. The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time, we'll all be bald? This Mbappe is not my Mbappe."

Kylian Mbappe has now confirmed to Gazzetta dello Sport that he wants to leave PSG next summer. He has revealed that he will not be going ahead with the optional year and become a free agent at the end of the season.