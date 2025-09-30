“Mbappe is eating your toast, he’s better” - Atletico star’s alleged taunt at Vinicius Jr during embarrassing Real Madrid loss comes to light

Atletico Madrid star Koke reportedly taunted Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during the Madrid derby in La Liga on Saturday, September 27. The Spaniard claimed that Kylian Mbappe was better than the Brazilian and was taking the limelight away from the winger.

According to a clip released by Movistar (via Madrid Xtra), Koke has been spotted pointing at Mbappe while talking to Vinicius Jr. and stating that the Frenchman is the bigger star at Real Madrid. He said:

“He (Mbappé) is eating your toast, he’s better.”

Vinicius Jr admitted that the Frenchman was better but took a dig back at Koke. He claimed that the Spaniard complains in the media every time he gets a befitting reply and said:

“Of course, yes, yes. But he plays with me, we will win more. [Turning to Le Normand] Everytime I reply to him (Koke), he speaks to the media. Every time.”

Atletico Madrid thrashed Real Madrid 5-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, putting an end to Los Blancos' unbeaten start of six wins in as many league matches.

Kylian Mbappe is 'crushing Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid, claims pundit

Former Marseille star Eric Di Meco claimed that Kylian Mbappe was 'crushing' Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid since making the move from PSG last summer. He believes that the Freshman has become the main man at the club, showing the right attitude and turning up in the big games. He said:

“Signing Mbappé was Florentino Pérez's dream. He has followed his dream. Madrid's sporting dream too, because Mbappé is a player that everyone wants to have in the squad. However, you are putting two roosters in the same henhouse. We suspected that the coexistence between Mbappé and Vinicius would be difficult. Florentino Perez told himself that Ancelotti would solve the problems in the dressing room."

"First we asked ourselves if Mbappé would be able to adapt to this team that had won a lot. At the beginning of the season we said to ourselves: 'Oh, there is going to be a problem and he is the one who is going to pay for it'. But we forgot that Mbappé is a mental and sporting monster. With his performances and his attitude, he is starting to make Vinicius crack. Mbappé is crushing him."

Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe have played 55 matches together at Real Madrid, combining for 12 goals. The Frenchman has scored 10 of those goals, while the Brazilian has managed just two.

