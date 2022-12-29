"Mbappe is a GOAT already", "Can't function without Messi" - Twitter explodes as Kylian Mbappe scores 96th-minute winner for 10-man PSG

On a dramatic night in Paris, Kylian Mbappe scored a 96th-minute winner for 10-man Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg in the absence of Lionel Messi, causing Twitter to erupt with reactions.

Many fans and pundits have claimed that Mbappe is already a "GOAT" (Greatest Of All Time). In contrast, others argued that the team couldn't function without the presence of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Mbappe returned to PSG’s training ground a few days after losing the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals against Argentina in Qatar. However, Messi is yet to return as he celebrates the World Cup triumph with his family back home in the South American nation.

Kylian Mbappe started the game against Strasbourg in PSG’s first game since the World Cup break. Brazilian defender Marquinhos opened the scoring for the defending champions while an own-goal from the Brazilian himself brought the scoreline on level terms.

Neymar received two yellow cards in the game, bringing PSG down to 10 men. However, Mbappe’s heroics in the game's dying minutes secured the Parisians a win, helping them take all three points out of the game.

Kylian Mbappe was brought down inside the box, and VAR’s recheck awarded PSG a penalty in injury time. The World Cup Golden Boot winner successfully converted the penalty to secure a win for his team.

Fans and pundits took to Twitter to express their admiration for the young Frenchman, with many calling him a "GOAT" and comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

However, others pointed out that Messi's absence from the match showed just how important he is to the team, with some claiming that PSG "can't function" without him.

It remains uncertain when the Argentina superstar will return to PSG's training ground, while Ligue 1 has resumed after the World Cup break.

Here are some of the fan reactions after the game on Wednesday (December 28):

Oupa Khalanga Baloyi @OupaBaloyi7 Haaland and Mbappe are the perfect replacement for Messi and Ronaldo. Haaland and Mbappe are the perfect replacement for Messi and Ronaldo.

🏆 @XDVXY10i Mbappe going from a troll player to the greatest of all time inside a month will never not be funny Mbappe going from a troll player to the greatest of all time inside a month will never not be funny

itssoprano @sopracrypto @arielhelwani You can’t compare Mbappe to halaand . Mbappe is a goat already @arielhelwani You can’t compare Mbappe to halaand . Mbappe is a goat already

LiveScore @livescore



He converted the penalty that he won in the last minute to give PSG a narrow 2-1 win over Strasbourg Mbappe is 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐠𝐮𝐲He converted the penalty that he won in the last minute to give PSG a narrow 2-1 win over Strasbourg Mbappe is 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐠𝐮𝐲 🌟He converted the penalty that he won in the last minute to give PSG a narrow 2-1 win over Strasbourg 🔥 https://t.co/UPagOZG3f9

FIFA World Cup Stats @alimo_philip Kylian Mbappe always steps up when it matters the most;



10 Days ago-Scores hat-trick in the World Cup final vs Argentina.

Today-Scores 96th minute winner for PSG vs Strasbourg.



Big Game Player



#FIFAWorldCup|#PSGRCSA|#Ligue1 Kylian Mbappe always steps up when it matters the most;10 Days ago-Scores hat-trick in the World Cup final vs Argentina.Today-Scores 96th minute winner for PSG vs Strasbourg.Big Game Player 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe always steps up when it matters the most;🏆 10 Days ago-Scores hat-trick in the World Cup final vs Argentina.⚽️ Today-Scores 96th minute winner for PSG vs Strasbourg.🔝 Big Game Player#FIFAWorldCup|#PSGRCSA|#Ligue1 https://t.co/gN2iLMTQvI

Stef_andre @petermurano If Messi was available for PSG tonight they wouldn’t need a penalty to win against Strasbourg If Messi was available for PSG tonight they wouldn’t need a penalty to win against Strasbourg

Troll Football @TrollFootball When you realise that your every goal and assist will help Messi win his 8th Ballon d'Or. When you realise that your every goal and assist will help Messi win his 8th Ballon d'Or. https://t.co/hv9HETXBia

chuchubanca @chuchubanca psg really can’t function without messi psg really can’t function without messi 😭

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys



Any goal, assist, trophy that Mbappe helps PSG win this season is getting Messi closer and closer to his 8th Ballon d'Or award.. Any goal, assist, trophy that Mbappe helps PSG win this season is getting Messi closer and closer to his 8th Ballon d'Or award..😂😂😂 https://t.co/IAf0COJRiB

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe can end PSG's longing for the Champions League title this season

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are two of the world's most talented and accomplished footballers, and this season, they have the opportunity to help Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) win their first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

Both players have had impressive performances, with the club and their respective national teams. Mbappe and Messi were the top scorers in the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fans of the Paris-based club are hyped after the duo's performances in Qatar, hoping they will replicate the same at PSG, helping them win the elite Champions League title this season.

