"Mbappé and Haaland do not dream of Saudi Arabia" - UEFA President makes transfer claim amid spending spree

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made a bold claim about superstars like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland potentially moving to the Saudi Pro League.

The SPL clubs have gone on a spending spree in recent times and they have acquired several superstar names like Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and more to their ranks.

The astronomical wages offered by the Middle-Eastern sides have made many consider the option of pursuing a move to the SPL sides. Ceferin, though, doesn't see two of the biggest stars in world football moving to the league, as he recently said (via PSG Report):

“As far as I know, Mbappé and Haaland do not dream of Saudi Arabia. Top players at the top of their game, I don’t think they would go to Saudi Arabia. When I’m told about the players who have gone there, no one knows where they play.”

Both Mbappe and Haaland are the two of the most prominent attackers in world football at the moment and they have been prolific for their clubs, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi no longer in European football, the onus is upon the duo to carry on their competitive baton.

Real Madrid legend said club could opt for Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe doesn't join

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid. However, against all odds, he has stayed put at PSG for two seasons in a row and a move to the Spanish capital is yet to materialize.

Real Madrid legend Guti has now shared his take on the matter. The legendary midfielder said that Los Blancos could opt for Haaland if the Frenchman doesn't join as he said (via GOAL):

“I want Mbappe to play for Real Madrid. Real cannot afford the luxury of closing the door to such a player. But if Mbappe extends his contract with PSG, it will show that he is acting for the money. If that happens, Real Madrid will have to opt for Erling Haaland."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has once again stayed put in the French capital this season. His future, though, remains up in the air and a move to La Liga could finally be on the cards next season.